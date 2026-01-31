LIVE GAME CHAT: Ohio State at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Having won six of their last seven games, Wisconsin (15-6, 7-3) concludes a three-game homestand against Ohio State (14-6, 6-4) on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers have taken each of the last three meetings in this series, including a 70-68 victory over the Buckeyes last season in Madison. UW is coming off a 20-point come-from-behind win over Minnesota on Wednesday, their third double-digit comeback in their last seven games.

OSU has also turned a corner as of late. The Buckeyes head to Madison having won three of their last four, with the only hiccup coming against No. 3 Michigan on the road.

Can Wisconsin win its fourth-straight game in this series? Or will Ohio State get its first win at the Kohl Center since 2021?

