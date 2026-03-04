GAME DAY: Maryland at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) hosts Maryland (11-18, 4-14) on senior day, the final game at the Kohl Center for the 2025-26 season.

The Badgers are looking to secure a double-bye and perhaps sneak their way into the top four seeds up next week’s Big Ten Ten Tournament. UW is coming off a throttling of Washington on Saturday, racing past the Huskies 90-73.

The Terrapins are hoping to rebound from a 69-65 home loss to Rutgers on Sunday. Entering Wednesday, Maryland has also dropped four of their last five games.

Can Wisconsin close out its home slate with a 15-2 record at the Kohl Center? Or will Maryland pull the upset as 14-point underdogs?

Badger Blitz will be reporting live from the Kohl Center on Wednesday. Come hang out in our live game chat!

Get breaking news/updates sent straight to your inbox and never miss a beat on your favorite team! Sign up for the FREE Badger Blitz Wisconsin newsletter!