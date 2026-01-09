BREAKING: Louisville QB Transfer Deuce Adams Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has likely completed its quarterback room for the 2026 season. Following an official visit, Louisville transfer Deuce Adams has committed to head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report Adams’ commitment.

Adams was also slated to visit Michigan and James Madison.

As a redshirt sophomore, Adams appeared in six games for the Carindals in 2025. He finished 15-of-21 passing for 112 yards. He also ran for 33 yards on 14 carries.

A former three-star recruit, Adams hails from Austin, Texas. He chose the Cardinals over Baylor, California, Washington State, and others.

Wisconsin has signed Old Dominion transfer quarterback Colton Joseph. The Badgers also recently hosted Kansas transfer quarterback David McComb for an official visit on Tuesday. UW is currently set to return sophomore Danny O’Neil and freshman Carter Smith at quarterback as well.

On3 tabs Adams as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 73 ranked quarterback in the transfer portal.

Adams will have three years of eligibility remaining.