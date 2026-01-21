WATCH: Luke Fickell Breaks Down Wisconsin Transfer Portal Class
MADISON, Wis. -- Senior linebacker Aarron Witt will return to Wisconsin for a seventh season, head coach Luke Fickell confirmed on Wednesday. After...
Over the last year, Wisconsin had been showing interest in Hoisington (Kan.) 2027 edge rusher Brody Pfannenstiel. After evaluating his junior film,...
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell should be just about done in the transfer portal. Shifting the focus to spring football, which...
Wisconsin and assistant coach Eric Mateos have picked up another addition on the offensive line, this time from Division 2 Augustana transfer Stylz...
There are a lot of negatives that come in the transfer portal and NIL era. Players chase checks, snaps, a better situation, and often ultimately are...
Wisconsin had Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Zion Kearney on campus for an official visit on Saturday, and the Badgers have sealed the deal....
Parent Perspective returns for another edition following the commitment of former USC running back Bryan Jackson. One of the bigger additions for...
Following an official visit, which began Thursday, Wisconsin has received a commitment from Hope College edge rusher transfer Liam Danitz. The...
Wisconsin has already signed four offensive linemen from the transfer portal, and assistant coach Eric Mateos could be looking for one more. Since...
Blake Cherry played one season under Wisconsin offensive line coach Eric Mateos at Arkansas. With the Razorbacks bringing in a new coaching staff for...
Wisconsin has signed 26 players from the transfer portal in what's been a crazy, eventful, and exciting two weeks for the program. Following a 4-8...
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Omillio Agard has entered the transfer portal after two years with the program....
Wisconsin continues to round out its wide receiver room, adding former Minnesota pass catcher Malachi Coleman from the transfer portal. In 2025,...
If there's one way to capture the craziness and unpredictability of the transfer portal, it's this. Former Oklahoma State cornerback Eric Fletcher...
As Wisconsin looks to put the finishing touches on its transfer portal class, the Badgers will welcome in a new target for an official visit. This...
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Wisconsin lost a hard-fought battle with edge rusher Jayden Loftin (Sicklerville, N.J.). It turns out, the Badgers were...
Wisconsin lost a heated recruiting battle for edge rusher Jayden Loftin in the 2025 recruiting cycle. A year later, outside linebackers coach Matt...
Wisconsin has signed two wide receivers in the transfer portal already, but the Badgers may not be done. The staff recently contacted East Tennessee...
Marvin Burks was originally recruited by the previous coaching staff of Wisconsin. He recalls hearing from former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard...
Lucas Simmons was at dinner with Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, and offensive line coach Eric Mateos Tuesday...
It appears Wisconsin is still in the market for at least one more defensive lineman, ahead of the 2026 season. The Badgers have already signed...
Wisconsin has likely completed its quarterback room for the 2026 season. Following an official visit, Louisville transfer Deuce Adams has committed...
Wisconsin has gone hunting in the transfer portal, adding more than 20 bodies to its 2026 roster. One of the most important additions the Badgers may...
Wisconsin will get true freshman wide receiver Eugene Hilton back for another season. Hilton, who had eight receptions for 90 yards in his first...
Wisconsin has added a transfer portal commitment from former West Virginia defensive lineman Hammond Russell. Russell played in 36 games for the...