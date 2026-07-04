Most Important Players For Wisconsin in 2026: No. 23 Matt Jung

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with senior safety Matt Jung, who stepped into a starting role last season after transferring in from the Division 3 level…

2025 Rewind

Jung transferred in from Division 3 Bethel University. Due to an injury to Preston Zachman, Jung ended up starting the last eight games of the season. It was an adjustment for Jung in the Big Ten Conference, but all things considered, 2025 was a success for Jung, who played the third-most snaps of anyone on the Wisconsin defense. He finished fifth on the team with 50.0 tackles, including a season-high 10 stops at Oregon.

Why Jung is No. 23

Wisconsin doesn’t have a lot of returning experience in its secondary. In fact, Jung is the lone returning starter the Badgers have at either safety or cornerback. Outside of outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks, UW doesn’t have much senior leadership on the defense in total. Even though Jung has only been in the program for just one season, he’s now looked to as a calming presence.

On paper, Jung had a fine season. However, Jung missed a whopping 10 tackles in 2025. He also gave up completions on 75 percent of his targets, including two touchdowns. Jung also didn’t register a single pass breakup from the safety spot. If the 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior can give UW some added playmaking ability this fall, it will go a long way in helping out a defense that hasn’t generated many pass breakups and takeaways over the last few seasons.

What They Said About Jung

As previously stated, Jung moved into a starting role due to inujry, but the Neenah native was still getting plenty of snaps in a three-safety rotation with Zachman and Austin Brown. It was a rough September day in Alabama, not just for Jung, but pretty much everyone. But following that lopsided loss to the Crimson Tide, Jung seemed to improve week-to-week.

“It’s all confidence and reps,” said safeties coach Jack Cooper. “(Preston) goes down at Alabama, and it was baptism by fire in Tuscaloosa. I think the moments of adversity have really helped Matt grow, especially at his position. It’s a psychology position. Everyone is going to know if you mess up, especially in that stadium. The mental toughness to him, it’s really a credit to his work. You see that confidence come in because he is the older DB in the room. This is the first time we haven’t had a guy back there that’s been a 2-3 year starter.”

26 For ’26 REWIND

No. 26: Tyreese Fearbry

No. 25: Jon Jon Kamara

No. 24 Bryan Jackson