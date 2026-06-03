BREAKING: Wisconsin Flips Florida State Commit Mekhi Williams

Wisconsin has been zeroing in on Mekhi Williams (Ruskin, Fla./Lennard) for numerous months now. Over the weekend, their hard work paid off as the Badgers were able to flip the Rivals 300 defensive back from Florida State.

After an unofficial visit to Madison in April, Williams stated he “fell in love” with UW. During his second trip, Williams felt compelled to not only de-commit from the Seminoles but hop on board with the Badgers on the spot.

“The relationship just kept growing with Wisconsin. I can’t turn it down,” Williams told Badger Blitz. “I just loved everything about Wisconsin. It seems like a place I can get developed at and make a name for myself.

“I fell in love with it.”

Williams had been committed to the Seminoles since March of 2025. The four-star prospect also had scholarship offers from Miami (FL), Florida, LSU, Nebraska, Colorado, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and more.

On Sunday, the four-star defensive back told head coach Luke Fickell of his decision. That started a frenzy in the football offices.

“They were going nuts. It was crazy,” said Williams. “After I told coach Fickell, I went downstairs. I told Pat (Pat Lambert) and Pat literally screamed. After that, I told Coach Steeples (Robert Steeples). Pat was screaming, ‘We got a Badger.’

“Everybody went crazy.”

Although Williams had been committed to FSU for over a year, he said his decision to flip was bigger than football.

“The relationship part was a real big part for me,” said Williams. “Then the academics were a big part, too. It’s not just about football with me. I want to get my degree, because anything can happen. But that relationship — I talk to those coaches almost every day.”

Williams also took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in March, which put the Badgers on the map. Over the weekend, many of those same feelings returned.

“I fell in love with it again,” Williams said. “It’s a special place for me. It was special for me going up that first weekend. The coaches mean everything to me. I’ve developed that relationship, and I can’t wait to be back.”

“It’s great out there. That’s all I can say.”

As a junior, Williams had 33.0 tackles and two interceptions for Lennard, who went 8-3. Earlier this spring, Williams was named the MVP at the Under Armour Next camp in Orlando. Wisconsin likes the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder at cornerback.

“I talked to them almost every day,” Williams explained. “That relationship is there for sure. They want me to be a boundary corner. That’s a big step for me, and that’s something I know I can do in college. That’s something I want to do in college.”

“Those coaches are like family to me. We’re so close. I can’t wait to continue building that relationship.”

Williams is the seventh four-star addition to Wisconsin’s 2027 recruiting class, which is up to 17 commits. He is also the first cornerback the Badgers have secured thus far. Per the Rivals Industry, Williams is the nation’s No. 14 ranked safety. He is the fourth-highest rated player UW has ever landed from the state of Florida.

With roughly six months until the early signing period, Williams considers his recruitment finished. Williams intends to enroll early at UW in January.

“My recruitment is shut down completely,” he said. “I feel like the people around me there are going to push me. I’m just excited and ready for the future.”