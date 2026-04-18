BREAKING: Miami (OH) Eian Elmer Commits to Wisconsin

A starter from one of college basketball’s most successful teams will join Wisconsin in 2026-27. Following an official visit to Madison, Miami (OH) transfer small forward Eian Elmer has committed to the Badgers.

Elmer was a key part of Miami’s 32-2 squad that won the MAC regular season championship and earned a 12-seed in the NCAA Tournament. As a junior, Elmer averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 wing shot a blistering 43 percent from 3-point range, and 50 percent from the field. Elmer has appeared in 99 games for the Redhawks over the last three seasons, including 85 starts.

A native of Covington, K.Y., Elmer dropped a career-high 32 points (11-16, 4-6 3-PT) in a 110-108 overtime win over Ohio on Mar. 6. He also posted 30 points (9-14, 6-11 3-PT) in an 86-84 victory against UMass. Helping Miami (OH) advance to the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament, Elmer scored 23 points in 24 minutes against SMU.

Wisconsin beat out Baylor and others for Elmer. The Badgers are up to three additions from the transfer portal, previously signing center Victory Onuetu (Hofstra) and guard Trey Autry (George Washington).

Elmer is currently unranked as a transfer prospect by On3. Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Elmer’s commitment…

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