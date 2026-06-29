Skip to main content
Wisconsin
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
Badger Blitz
+

Badger Blitz Basketball

Micah Potter to Return to Indiana Pacers in 2026-27

Wisconsin Badgers insider Evan Flood
Evan Flood@Evan_Flood
5h0members liked this
Micah Potter

NBA free agency officially begins on Tuesday, but former University of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter knows he will return to the Indiana Pacers in 2026-27, as the franchise exercised its team option on the 28-year-old.

Potter is now entering his sixth year in the NBA. During the 2025-26 season, Potter averaged 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He shot 52 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range in his first season with the Pacers.

The 6-foot-10 forward played in just 10 games in his first two seasons in the league with the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz. However, Potter had a breakthrough with the Jazz in 2024-24. He played in 38 games, including 10 starts, getting nearly 19 minutes per game.

Last season, Potter played a career-high 47 games, including seven starts with Indiana. In the last five games, he averaged 15.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. In a 117-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Potter started and played 30 minutes, going for 21 points, 12 boards, and four assists.

A native of Mentor, Ohio., Potter transferred to Wisconsin midway through the 2018-19 season. Due to NCAA transfer rules, he couldn’t play until December of the following season. Once in the lineup, the Badgers were a completely different team, rallying to win a share of the Big Ten Conference regular season title in 2019-20.

In just 1.5 seasons at UW, Potter scored 594 points, averaging 12.5 as a senior. He went undrafted in 2021 and originally signed with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G-League before latching on with the Pistons later that season.

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Badger Blitz

More Badger Blitz News