Micah Potter to Return to Indiana Pacers in 2026-27

NBA free agency officially begins on Tuesday, but former University of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter knows he will return to the Indiana Pacers in 2026-27, as the franchise exercised its team option on the 28-year-old.

The Indiana Pacers plan to exercise the $2.80 million team option on Micah Potter, which is fully non-guaranteed for the 2026-27 season and have extended a two-way qualifying offer to Jalen Slawson, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 29, 2026

Potter is now entering his sixth year in the NBA. During the 2025-26 season, Potter averaged 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He shot 52 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range in his first season with the Pacers.

The 6-foot-10 forward played in just 10 games in his first two seasons in the league with the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz. However, Potter had a breakthrough with the Jazz in 2024-24. He played in 38 games, including 10 starts, getting nearly 19 minutes per game.

Last season, Potter played a career-high 47 games, including seven starts with Indiana. In the last five games, he averaged 15.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. In a 117-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Potter started and played 30 minutes, going for 21 points, 12 boards, and four assists.

A native of Mentor, Ohio., Potter transferred to Wisconsin midway through the 2018-19 season. Due to NCAA transfer rules, he couldn’t play until December of the following season. Once in the lineup, the Badgers were a completely different team, rallying to win a share of the Big Ten Conference regular season title in 2019-20.

In just 1.5 seasons at UW, Potter scored 594 points, averaging 12.5 as a senior. He went undrafted in 2021 and originally signed with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G-League before latching on with the Pistons later that season.