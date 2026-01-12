BREAKING: Former Minnesota WR Malachi Coleman Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin continues to round out its wide receiver room, adding former Minnesota pass catcher Malachi Coleman from the transfer portal.

In 2025, Coleman posted five receptions for 85 yards. Coleman has appeared in 20 games during his collegiate career.

A former Rivals Industry four-star recruit, Coleman began his career at Nebraska. Coming out of Lincoln East High School in Nebraska, Coleman garnered scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, USC, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa, Colorado, Ole Miss, Washington, Missouri, and more.

Florida and Houston were also involved with Coleman while in the transfer portal.

On3 tabs Coleman as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 126 ranked wide receiver in the portal.

Coleman joins returning Wisconsin wide receivers Chris Brooks and Eugene Hilton. The Badgers have also signed fellow wide receivers Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State) and Jaylon Domingeaux (SE Louisiana) out of the portal as well.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Coleman’s commitment…