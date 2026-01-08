Wisconsin Lands Missouri Safety Transfer Marvin Burks

Wisconsin has received a commitment from Missouri transfer safety Marvin Burks, a source confirms with Badger Blitz.

247sports was first to report the commitment.

As a junior, Burks recorded 49 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. In three seasons with the Tigers, Burks has 131 tackles, three pass breakups, and the pick.

Burks is the second safety to sign with the Badgers from the transfer portal, joining Carson Van Dinter (Iowa State). The Badgers also return junior Matt Jung and sophomore Matthew Traynor.

Wisconsin originally recruited Burks out of Cardinal Ritter Prep. He chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Oklahoma, Miami (FL), Florida, Penn State, Michigan, Indiana, and others.

On3 rates Burks as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 17 ranked safety in the portal. Burks will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Burks’ commitment to Wisconsin.