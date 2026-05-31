BREAKING: Three-Star Linebacker Nathan Jones Commits to Wisconsin

Nathan Jones (Goodyear, Ariz./Desert Edge) blew up in the spring. The fast-rising linebacker will ultimately end up at Wisconsin, announcing his commitment on Saturday.

Jones chose the Badgers over Florida State, North Carolina, Baylor, Kansas State, Arizona, and more.

The three-star linebacker picked up his offer from UW in May. His family vacations in Wisconsin every July.

“I was excited. My family is all from there, so it’s kind of been a dream school for me,” Jones told Badger Blitz. “I was very excited. It was also my first Big Ten, so it was a great offer.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior plays at the same high school that produced UW linebacker Jon Jon Kamara.

“We have a little relationship. We work out together every now and then,” said Jones. “He’s told me he’s liking it a lot. He said the linebackers coach is great. A lot of positive things.”

As a junior, Jones tallied 90.0 tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks for Notre Dame Prep. According to Rivals, Jones is the nation’s No. 123 ranked linebacker. He was recruited by assistant coach Tuf Borland.

Jones is the second linebacker commit for Wisconsin, joining Keaton Wollan. The Badgers are up to 15 commitments in their class of 2027, a group that ranks top 25 nationally, according to Rivals.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on the latest commitment…