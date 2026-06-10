Four-Star OL Nick Anderson Sets Three Big Ten Visits

Vandergrift (Pa.) Kiski Area 2028 offensive lineman Nick Anderson has set three upcoming visits in Big Ten country.

The four-star prospect will kick things off at Wisconsin on Saturday for Bucky’s Barbecue. It will mark Anderson’s first visit to Madison.

On June 17, Anderson will head to Ohio State, followed by a trip to Penn State on June 20. Anderson’s father, Bill, played for the Nittany Lions in the mid 90’s.

“It means a lot to me,” Anderson told Ryan Snyder. “I grew up watching Penn State games my whole life, and to finally get the chance to play there is an amazing opportunity.”

Anderson has scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Penn State, LSU, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and more. According to the Rivals Industry, Anderson is the nation’s No. 12 ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2028.

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