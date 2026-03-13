The Killer B's Strike Again: Nick Boyd and John Blackwell Go Off in Win Over Illinois

CHICAGO — Following the first possession of the game, Illinois guard Kylan Boswell forced a turnover on Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd. Boswell then approached Boyd’s airspace, going forehead-to-forehead with the fellow senior. After the two jawed back and forth, both were assessed technical fouls.

While the exchange was meant to fire up the Illini and perhaps send a message to Boyd, who didn’t face Boswell in the first meeting, a 92-90 overtime victory in Champaign, it worked in favor of the Badgers.

“As soon as I saw him (Boswell) clapping in his (Boyd) face, I’m like this next five minutes is going to be Nick Boyd,” said sophomore forward Austin Rapp.

As Rapp predicted, that’s exactly what took place. Boyd would score or assist on the first 10 points for UW, who jumped out to a 10-5 lead with Boswell on the bench.

Senior guard Braeden Carrington, who saw the game exchange from the bench, suggested Boyd get a technical foul to start every game. Boyd, who ended up with a program Big Ten Tournament record 38 points, would probably oblige.

“It got me going. It woke me up a little bit. Like, ‘This is the type of game it’s going to be.’ I needed that,” Boyd said bluntly.”

“He challenged me like that. He’s a great competitor, great player. I needed that.”

In practice, Boyd’s teammates have also learned the hard way not to let Boyd rev up the engine any more than it already is.

“He always says, ‘Don’t poke the bear.’ If you poke him, he’s going to come right back at you,” said freshman center Will Garlock.

Wisconsin swept the series with the Illini, rallying from a 15-point deficit to upend the Illini 91-88 in front of a large Illini crowd at the United Center.

Boyd was 12-of-20 from the field, including 12-of-14 from inside the arc. He also dished out six assists, grabbed five rebounds, and recorded three steals in 40 minutes, out-dueling Boswell, who had nine points (4-5), five rebounds, and zero assists. Boyd also had the first four points for the Badgers and seven total in overtime.

Not the only star for Wisconsin on Friday, John Blackwell also came up with 31 points (9-17) and six rebounds in 44 minutes. The junior got to the foul line with under a minute to play, cashing in on two clutch free throws to send the game into the extra session.

Blackwell, who set UW’s single-game Big Ten Tournament record with 35 points against Washington on Thursday, saw that record stand for about 24 hours. Picking up a fifth consecutive win over a top-15 ranked opponent and a season sweep of Illinois, his dad’s alma mater, Blackwell isn’t too broken up about it.

“Records are supposed to be broken…It may be broken tomorrow. The way we play, the pace we play with, I’m not surprised it was broken.”

Friday marked the third time in school history and first time since 1968 that two-plus Badgers have scored 30 or more in a single game. Nationally, it marked the first time that the feat was achieved by two players during postseason play since at least 2004-05. Boyd and Blackwell were a combined 21-of-37 from the field. The rest of the team? 6-of-29.

“To be able to have two really, really good ones like we do, I’d be an idiot not to put the ball in their hands more often than not,” said UW head coach Greg Gard, who improved to 13-9 overall in the Big Ten Tournament.

After the win, Boyd came strutting down the hallway towards the UW locker room. Presumably referring to his altercation with Boswell, Boyd said to his head coach, ‘Chatter don’t matter,’ and then proceeded with a fistbump.

“I’m coming here to handle business,” he said.