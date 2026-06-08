Latest NBA Mock Draft Has Nick Boyd Landing in the Second Round

The Athletic dropped its latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft with former Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd coming off the board. Sam Vecenie has Boyd going No. 45 overall to the Sacramento Kings in the second round.

Should Boyd be selected, the Badgers would follow John Tonje, a second-round pick in 2025 of the Utah Jazz. It would also mark the first time UW has had players drafted in consecutive seasons since 1986-87, when Brad Sellers and J.J. Webber each had their names called. Boyd would also be the third NBA guard produced under head coach Greg Gard since 2022 (Johnny Davis).

As a senior, Boyd averaged a team-high 20.7 points and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range. A transfer from San Diego State, Boyd was a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Boyd was the first Badger to average more than 20 points a game per game through an entire season since Michael Finley in 1995. He scored in double figures in every single game last season, registering 21 20-point performances. Boyd’s 699 points ranks fourth on UW’s all-time single-season scoring list.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23rd and June 24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

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