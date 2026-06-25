Nick Boyd Signs With Golden State Warriors

Former University of Wisconsin star guard Nick Boyd was not selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, but signed with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to his agency.

Nick Boyd is signing with the Golden State Warriors. Congrats, @NicholaswBoyd pic.twitter.com/TFdSMKj728 — ProMondo Sports (@ProMondo_Sports) June 25, 2026

Had Boyd been drafted, it would have marked the first time the Badgers had had players drafted in consecutive seasons since 1986-87, when Brad Sellers and J.J. Webber each had their names called. John Tonje was selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

As a senior, Boyd averaged a team-high 20.7 points and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range. A transfer from San Diego State, Boyd was a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Boyd was the first Badger to average more than 20 points a game per game through an entire season since Michael Finley in 1995. He scored in double figures in every single game last season, registering 21 20-point performances. Boyd’s 699 points ranks fourth on UW’s all-time single-season scoring list.

Beginning his career at Florida Atlantic, Boyd reached a Final Four with the Owls during his sophomore season. Over the last five seasons, Boyd racked up 1,848 points, 452 assists, and 128 steals.

Boyd joins Tonje, Chucky Hepburn, and Micah Potter as former Badgers currently playing in the NBA.

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