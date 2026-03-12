Nolan Winter Remains Out For Wisconsin Against Washington

CHICAGO — For the second consecutive game, Wisconsin (22-9) will be without forward Nolan Winter. Prior to Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament third-round matchup with Washington (16-16), the junior forward was ruled out, along with sophomore guard Jack Janicki, according to the Big Ten injury report.

Following Monday’s practice, head coach Greg Gard believed there was a chance Winter could suit up this week. Winter also traveled with the team to Chicago, something he didn’t do in Saturday’s 97-93 win over No. 15 Purdue.

“I think everything’s going well,” Gard told reporters. “He’s doing more every day. We’ll see how this week plays out. He’s trying to be ready for this week. He definitely will be ready by the NCAA Tournament.

“As we go through, we’re not rushing him back or doing anything crazy. Nolan will be ready to rock next week for sure. This week, it’s day-to-day, see how he responds to everything. But, so far the response and the recovery’s been going well.”

Winter went down with 7:01 remaining in last Wednesday’s win over Maryland. While going in for a putback, which Winter converted, the seven-footer came down awkwardly and clutched his foot/ankle. Teammates would eventually come to the aid of Winter, who needed two to help get him off the floor and into the locker room. On the season, Winter is averaging 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the field, including 34 percent from 3-point range.

Without the services of Winter, Wisconsin collected its fourth consecutive win over a top 15 opponent, taking down No. 15 Purdue 97-93 on Saturday. The Badgers got terrific contributions from sophomore forward Austin Rapp and freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas, who combined for 33 points and nine 3-pointers.

5-seed Wisconsin and 12-seed Washington will tip off at approximately 1:30 p.m. Big Ten Network will have the call live from the United Center. The Badgers won the first meeting 90-73 on Feb. 28.