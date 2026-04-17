WATCH: Eric Mateos Updates the Wisconsin Offensive Line

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin offensive line coach Eric Mateos addressed the media on Friday to give an in-depth look at his position room going into the 2026 season.

The Badgers return a pair of starters in sophomore guards Emerson Mandell and Colin Cubberly. UW also returns sophomore Kevin Heywood. The projected starter at right tackle, Heywood, suffered a season-ending injury last spring.

In the off-season, Mateos signed center Austin Kawecki (Oklahoma State), left tackle PJ Wilkins (Ole Miss), left tackle Lucas Simmons (Florida State), left guard Stylz Blackmon (Augustana), and guard Blake Cherry (Arkansas).

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