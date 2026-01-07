Wisconsin OL Joe Brunner to Enter the Tranfser Portal

MADISON, Wis. — On3 can confirm that Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner intends to enter the transfer portal.

Brunner has started the last 24 games for Wisconsin, mainly at left guard. Over the past four seasons, Brunner has appeared in 39 games.

Earlier this season, Brunner stated his intentions to remain with the Badgers or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

“First off, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Brunner told Badger Blitz in September. “No matter the outcome of any season, this is where I want to be, and this is what I’ll be for the rest of my career.”

A source tells Badger Blitz that Texas and Indiana are both vying for Brunner.

A native of Whitefish Bay, Brunner was the second-highest rated offensive line recruit ever for the Badgers. According to Rivals, Brunner was the nation’s ninth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2022. He also held scholarship offers from the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, and Iowa.

247sports was first to report.

