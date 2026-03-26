BREAKING: Four-Star Offensive Tackle Cole Reiter Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin continues to lock down the top talent in the state, landing a commitment from Germantown (Wis.) offensive tackle Cole Reiter.

The four-star lineman and top-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin is now the highest-ranked commitment in UW’s 2027 recruiting class.

The Badgers still earned Reiter’s pledge despite transitioning from AJ Blazek to Eric Mateos as offensive line coach.

“When I first called him, I talked to coach Grimes (Jeff Grimes) and Casey (Casey Rabach). They emphasized that I’m still their guy. I’m still meant to be in Wisconsin. The offensive ine coach wasn’t much different. He said he loved my tape and wants me to come there. He wants me to be the cornerstone.”

Reiter had scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana, Penn State, Auburn, Minnesota, Iowa State, Michigan State, and more.

According to the Rivals Industry, Reiter is the No. 13 ranked offensive tackle and the No. 156 ranked player overall in the class of 2027.

Reiter joins tight end Korz Loken (Iola, Wis.), edge rusher Isaac Miller (Waukesha, Wis.), offensive tackle Ethan McIntosh (Verona, Wis.), and safety Dustin Roach (Waukesha, Wis.) in UW’s 2027 recruiting class, which ranks top 25 nationally per Rivals.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Reiter’s commitment…

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