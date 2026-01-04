Oklahoma State Transfer CB Eric Fletcher Commits to Wisconsin

Oklahoma State transfer cornerback Eric Fletcher has committed to Wisconsin following an official visit.

As a redshirt freshman, Fletcher recorded 11.5 tackles, 1.5 for loss, and three pass breakups. He had a season-high 3.0 stops against Kansas State on Nov. 15.

The Badgers beat out Florida, Arkansas, and others for Fletcher.

Fletcher, a former three-star recruit, originally signed with East Carolina coming out of Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Fla. He chose the Pirates over South Florida, Indiana, Purdue, and others. Fletcher played in three games for ECU during the 2024 season and redshirted.

Fletcher is already the fourth addition from the transfer portal for Wisconsin.

On3 rates Fletcher as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the nation’s No. 127 ranked cornerback in the portal. Fletcher has three years of eligibility remaining.