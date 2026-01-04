Oklahoma State Transfer OL Austin Kawecki Commits to Wisconsin

Continuing a big weekend in the transfer portal, Wisconsin has picked up Oklahoma State offensive line transfer Austin Kawecki, he announced.

As a junior, Kawecki appeared in all 12 games for the Cowboys. He’s appeared in 25 games over the last three seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kawecki posted a 63.9 overall grade last season. He played 710 snaps for OSU and featured a 76.8 pass blocking grade. Kawecki allowed 2.0 sacks and 12 pressures on 394 pass blocking snaps. After starting the season opener at right guard, Kawecki played the final 11 games at center.

South Carolina also made a play for Kawecki while in the transfer portal.

Kawecki is expected to replace departed centers Davis Heinzen and Jake Renfro. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The Badgers return freshmen and starters Emerson Mandell and Collin Cubberly while junior Joe Brunner is mulling a decision on 2026.

A native of Frisco, Texas., Kawecki was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He also had offers from Indiana, North Carolina, Baylor, USC, Utah, Colorado, Houston, Virginia Tech, and more.

On3 tabs Kawecki as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 14 ranked interior offensive lineman in the portal.