Oklahoma State Transfer WR Shamar Rigby Commits to Wisconsin

Needing to rebuild its receiving core after a tough start to the off-season, Wisconsin has picked up Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Shamar Rigby, following an official visit.

As a sophomore, Rigby caught 25 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown. In two seasons with the Cowboys, Rigby owns 36 receptions for 464 yards and the score. Rigby had a career-high five receptions for 84 yards against Baylor on Sept. 27.

A native of St. Petersburg, Fla., Rigby was a three-star prospect coming out of Clearwater Central Catholic. He originally began his career at Purdue and also held scholarship offers from Minnesota, South Florida, Nebraska, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Duke, Iowa State, and Cincinnati.

Needing help at wide receiver, Wisconsin’s lone returning scholarship player at the position is currently senior Chris Brooks.

Rigby is the third player from Oklahoma State to commit to Wisconsin, joining cornerback Eric Fletcher and offensive lineman Austin Kawecki. The Badgers have now picked up nine players from the portal in total.

Rigby will have two years of eligibility remaining. On3 tabs Rigby as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 82 ranked wide receiver in the portal.