BREAKING: Oklahoma Transfer WR Zion Kearney Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin had Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Zion Kearney on campus for an official visit on Saturday, and the Badgers have sealed the deal.

Baylor, Iowa State, Washington, and others were in the mix for Kearney during the transfer portal process.

Kearney is the fourth transfer wide receiver for UW this off-season, joining Jaylon Domingeaux (SE Louisiana), Malachi Coleman (Minnesota), and Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State). The Badgers also return seniors Tyrell Henry, Chris Brooks, and sophomore Eugene Hilton at wide receiver.

As a sophomore, Kearney caught two passes for 31 yards for the Sooners. Both of those receptions came against Temple on Sept. 13. As a true freshman, Kearney also caught eight passes for 128 yards and a score.

A former four-star recruit out of Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas., Kearney chose Oklahoma over the likes of Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, and more.

On3 tabs Kearney as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 113 ranked wide receiver in the portal.

Kearney will have two years of eligibility remaining. Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Kearney’s commitment…

