Preview: Maryland at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — It’s senior day at the Kohl Center as Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) hosts Maryland (11-18, 4-14) in the final game at the Kohl Center for the 2025-26 season. The Badgers are looking to secure a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament and perhaps sneak their way into the top four seeds. Badger Blitz previews Wednesday’s matchup…

GAME INFO

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

TV: FS1

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Jack Kizer, Donny Marshall

SERIES HISTORY: Wisconsin leads 15-9

LAST MEETING: Maryland won 76-68 in College Park

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin -14

NUMBERS TO KNOW

6: The Badgers have won six of the last eight meetings in this series.

7: The Badgers are 7-2 all-time against the Terrapins in Madison.

10: Since Maryland joined the Big Ten, UW is 10-7 against the Terps.

10: Greg Gard is 10-6 against the Terps as UW’s head coach.

25: Wednesday marks the 25th all-time meeting between the two schools.

STARTING LINEUPS

MARYLAND

G Darius Adams (6-5 Fr.) – 10.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg

G Andre Mills (6-4 Fr.) – 11.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg

F Elijah Saunders (6-8 Sr.) – 9.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg

F Solomon Washington (6-7 Sr.) – 10.6 ppg, 9.3 rpg

F Collin Metcalf (6-9 Sr.) – 1.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.3 ppg, 4.0 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.1 ppg, 2.8 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

This could be another high-octane offensive night for Wisconsin. Coming off a 90-point effort at Washington on Saturday, the Badgers could reach that mark in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January.

Maryland enters Wednesday’s contest ranked No. 315 in opponent effective field goal percentage (54.6%), No. 340 in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (37.0%), and No. 303 in opponent points per possession (1.15). The Terrapins also stand No. 134 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

When they’ve faced KenPom top 30 offenses this season, Maryland is allowing a whopping 97 points per game. Currently averaging 83.0 ppg, the Badgers are on track for their third-best scoring season in school history. Since Jan. 1, UW ranks sixth in scoring efficiency nationally, per Bart Torvik.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 92 percent chance of winning and predicts an 87-69 victory for the Badgers.

This has been a major uphill battle for Buzz Williams in year one at Maryland. To their credit, the Terps haven’t mailed it in, but right now, the high point of this season is a win over Iowa. In true road games this season, the Terps are 1-9. That lone win came at Minnesota. Seven of those nine losses came by double digits.

I struggle to see how Maryland is going to keep up in this one. Their guards have a chance to be really good, but they’re up against a veteran backcourt for Wisconsin with a lot more firepower. At home, the Badgers are averaging 86 points per game. The Terps are getting just 66.5 pppg in Big Ten play this season and rank outside the top 270 nationally in just about every major offensive statistic.

In the same breath, Maryland doesn’t have an elite defense to keep them afloat. In fact, the Terps are one of the worst in the country at defending the 3-point line (37.0%), where UW tends to light it up at home. Maryland is also a team that doesn’t force many turnovers (10.4), fouls a lot (18.2), and simply just does not excel in any given area.

You never know with senior days how guys are going to react. Fortunately for Wisconsin, there’s not that four or five-year homegrown player being honored on Wednesday. Therefore, it shouldn’t be a super emotional evening and the Badgers can handle their business.

Wisconsin 92 Maryland 70