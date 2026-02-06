Preview: Wisconsin at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Following a week off, Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) returns to action to take on Indiana (15-8, 6-6) in the first road test for the Badgers since Jan. 22.

“It’s always going to be what you make out of it,” UW head coach Greg Gard said of the extended time off. “You could say, ‘Well, you’re in a pretty good rhythm. You’ve won seven of eight. Why don’t you stay in your rhythm? Well, (we) need a break. It is what it is. Byes come when they come.

“But, I think it was good for us to get through Saturday and come up for air.”

Badger Blitz previews Saturday’s Big Ten Conference matchup…

GAME INFO

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Ind.)

TV: FOX

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Kevin Kugler, LaPhonso Ellis

SERIES HISTORY: Indiana leads 99-81

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 76-64 in Madison

VEGAS LINE: Indiana – 4.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2: Indiana has won the last two meetings against Wisconsin in Bloomington.

2: Saturday marks just the second matchup since 2020 between the two schools where both are unranked.

4: The two teams have split the last four meetings in this series.

12: Gard is 12-4 against the Hoosiers.

26: The Badgers have taken 26 of the last 31 against the Hoosiers.

STARTING LINEUPS

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.5 ppg, 2.8 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg

INDIANA

G Conor Enright (6-1 Sr.) – 4.6 ppg, 4.6 apg

G Lamar Wilkerson (6-6 Sr.) – 20.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

G Nick Dorn (6-7 Jr.) – 9.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg

F Tucker DeVries (6-7 Sr.) – 13.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg

F Sam Alexis (6-9 Sr.) – 7.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

If you like 3-point shooting, this is your game. Indiana and Wisconsin are among the best in the country at letting it fly from deep.

The Badgers enter Saturday ranked top 20 nationally in three-pointers attempted (31.1) and three-pointers made (10.8). The same can be said for the Hoosiers, who slightly trail in both categories.

When UW makes 10 or more 3-pointers in a game, they are 13-1 this season. The outside shot has not been as relevant to IU’s success as of late. When the Hoosiers register double-digit triples, they are just 3-4 in their last seven games.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 38 percent chance of winning and predicts an 82-76 win for Indiana.

This is a chance for the Badgers to grab a quad 1 victory, and they don’t have many this season. However, like UW, the Hoosiers have started to turn a corner at this point in the season, winning three of their last four games. However, IU is coming off a loss to USC on Tuesday.

With both teams looking to rack up 3-pointers, I’d tend to back the better perimeter defense at home, which is Indiana. On the flip side, the Badgers don’t lose shootouts. If UW scores 75 points or more, they are 15-0 this season. The Hoosiers have given up 74 or more points in seven of their last eight Big Ten games.

So where do you split the difference?

I’m going to put it in the hands of the officials. Arguably, Indiana’s biggest weakness is its inability to defend without fouling. The Hoosiers commit a foul on 24 percent of their opponent’s possessions. Against an aggressive backcourt like Blackwell and Boyd, if they’re able to get calls, that should push the Badgers over the top, even if the water gets shut off from the outside.

Might be a very good spot for UW too after getting a week of rest, one they really needed, versus an IU squad that’s coming home from the West Coast swing.

Wisconsin 87 Indiana 84