Preview: Wisconsin at Oregon

Beginning their two-game swing out West, Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) takes on Oregon (11-17, 3-13) on Wednesday. The Badgers will wrap up their 2025-26 campaign with three of their final four regular season games on the road, needing everyone to secure a strong NCAA and Big Ten Tournament bid.

Badger Blitz previews Wednesday’s Big Ten matchup…

GAME INFO

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Where: Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, Ore.)

TV: Big Ten Network

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Guy Haberman, Don MacLean

SERIES HISTORY: Wisconsin leads 6-4

LAST MEETING: Oregon won 77-73 in Madison

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin – 4

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1: Greg Gard is 1-2 against Oregon.

2: Wisconsin has won both matchups against the Ducks in Eugene.

4: The Badgers are 4-3 in true road games this season.

5: The last three meetings in this series have been decided by five points or fewer.

11: Wednesday marks the 11th all-time meeting between the two schools.

STARTING LINEUPS

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.6 ppg, 3.8 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.2 ppg, 2.9 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg

OREGON

G Drew Carter (6-3 Sr.) – 2.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg

G Takai Simpkins (6-4 Sr.) – 12.4 ppg, 2.1 apg

F Sean Stewart (6-9 Jr.) – 6.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg

F Kwame Evans Jr. (6-10 Jr.) – 12.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg

C Nate Bittle (7-0 Sr.) – 16.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

How will Wisconsin defend Bittle?

The Oregon star center gave the Badgers fits a year ago. It may have been Jackson Shelsted who hit a clutch shot to send the game into overtime, but it was Bittle who took over down the stretch in regulation and overtime. In the 77-73 win in Madison, Bittle had 23 points and three blocks, helping the Ducks overcome a 17-point deficit.

Banged up for a chunk of the season, Bittle has scored in double figures in 12 consecutive games, including 28 points against Gonzaga and Rutgers.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 70 percent chance of winning and predicts a 79-73 win for the Badgers.

The Bittle matchup is concerning, but Bieliauskas has grown in that role as of late. Oregon also only shoots 32 percent from 3-point range. That said, if UW needs to throw a double team at Bittle, as good of a passer as he is, the Ducks don’t have a lot of perimeter weapons.

Oregon is 1-16 this season in quad 1/2 games. Their first victory in that department came on Saturday at USC. Against the KenPom top 50, the Ducks are 0-13, falling by an average of 13.5 points.

Wisconsin may have exorcised some demons on Sunday, beating an Iowa team that likes to slow down the pace. Oregon enters Wednesday ranked No. 302 in adjusted tempo and hasn’t scored more than 75 points since Jan. 5. The Ducks are also below average when it comes to defending the 3-pointer and taking care of the basketball — two areas UW excels in.

Wisconsin 80 Oregon 67