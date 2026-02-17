Preview: No. 24 Wisconsin at Ohio State

Back in the top 25 after winning nine of their last 11 games, No. 24 Wisconsin (18-7, 10-4) looks to keep its momentum rolling at Ohio State (16-9, 8-6) on Tuesday.

The two teams met on Jan. 31 in Madison. The Badgers took home a 92-82 victory in a game that wasn’t as close as the score. After the Buckeyes jumped out to an early 11-point lead, it was all UW the rest of the way. The Badgers were in front for the final 27 minutes and built a 16-point advantage late in the second half.

Badger Blitz previews Tuesday’s Big Ten Conference matchup…

GAME INFO

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schottenstein Center (Columbus, Ohio.)

TV: FS1

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Jason Benetti, Bill Rafferty

SERIES HISTORY: Ohio State leads 95-81

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 92-82 in Madison

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin – 1.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

4: Wisconsin has won the last four meetings against Ohio State.

6: The Badgers have taken six of the last seven matchups with the Buckeyes.

11: Greg Gard is 11-5 against OSU as UW’s head coach.

56: The Buckeyes are 56-27 against the Badgers in Columbus.

177: Tuesday marks the 177th all-time meeting between the two schools.

STARTING LINEUPS

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.6 ppg, 3.7 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.4 ppg, 2.8 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg

OHIO STATE

G Bruce Thornton (6-2 Sr.) – 19.6 ppg, 3.7 apg

G Taison Chatman (6-4 So.) – 4.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

F Devin Royal (6-6 Jr.) – 13.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg

F Amare Bynum (6-8 Fr) 9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg

F Christoph Tilly (7-0 Sr.) – 11.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler was very frustrated with his team in the first meeting. Wisconsin was able to run its way to 92 points as the Buckeyes had no answer for the Badgers in transition.

UW finished with 14 fast-break points in Madison. For the Badgers, that was their third-highest mark in Big Ten Conference play this season.

In a battle between two of the top backcourts in the Big Ten, UW’s Boyd and Blackwell won handily. The duo combined to score 43 points on 14-of-28 shooting. For OSU, Thornton and Mobley scored 27 points on 10-of-23 shooting.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 45 percent chance of winning and predicts an 81-79 victory for Ohio State.

Not sure that prediction factors in the loss of John Mobley Jr., which could be difficult for the Buckeyes to overcome. OSU’s second-leading scorer suffered a hand injury and missed his first game of the season in Saturday’s loss to Virginia. In that game, the Buckeyes performed admirably, shooting 45 percent from the field, while also nearly surviving an off game from Royal. But, that game was played in the 60’s. Now, Ohio State is going to have to keep pace with a Wisconsin team that is maybe playing as well as anyone nationally and scored 184 points in two wins over top 10 squads last week.

You look at OSU’s best performances this season, Mobley has been right in the middle of many of them. The sophomore kept the Buckeyes in striking distance against Nebraska and Michigan, while lifting OSU past the likes of UCLA, Minnesota, and Penn State. The Buckeyes are also 2-6 this season if Mobley doesn’t score in double figures or play.

While it’s hard to beat a team twice in a month, especially when the second bout is on the road, not sure the stats point in Ohio State’s favor. I picked the Buckeyes in the first matchup, knowing UW was beaten up, tired, and would be without Rohde. I also thought OSU had been turning a corner defensively, stifling UCLA at home, and giving Michigan about all they could handle in Ann Arbor before falling apart late. Not sure we’ve seen that version of the Buckeyes since.

Ohio State is 0-5 against KenPom top 40 teams. The Buckeyes also rank No. 70 in KenPom’s defensive efficiency rankings. The Badgers haven’t lost to a team outside the top 50 in defensive efficiency all season. Meanwhile, OSU is 0-6 against the six-best offensive teams they’ve faced in 2025-26, including the 10-point loss to UW in late January.

Have to be a little wary of this one, though. OSU missed a chance at a resume-building win Saturday. They’re on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and will be desperate at home. I think it’s close with some nervous moments, but it’s hard to get the first meeting out of my head, where the Badgers shot 52 percent and were able to bottle up both Thornton and Royal most of the game.

Wisconsin 80 Ohio State 75