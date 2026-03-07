Preview: Wisconsin at No. 15 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The last time Wisconsin traveled to Mackey Arena, the Badgers walked out with arguably their most impressive victory of the regular season. Coming out with a 94-84 upset over then No. 7 Purdue, UW scored 58 points in the second half, overcoming a double-digit deficit.

In an arena that’s historically been a house of horrors for the program, Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6) will look to repeat history as they take on No. 15 Purdue (23-7, 13-6) in a game that will have Big Ten Tournament implications…

GAME INFO

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Where: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Ind.)

TV: CBS

LIVE STREAM: CBS

TV CREW: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel

SERIES HISTORY: Purdue leads 115-76

LAST MEETING: Purdue won 89-73 in Madison

VEGAS LINE: Purdue -8.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2: Wisconsin has won two of the last three meetings with Purdue.

2: The Badgers have won in two of their last three trips to Mackey Arena as well.

6: Greg Gard is 6-11 all-time against Purdue.

6: UW is just 6-43 all-time at Mackey Arena.

14: With a win, the Badgers would grab their 14th victory in Big Ten play for the first time since winning the league in 2021-22.

2000: Since 2000, Purdue leads the series 23-22.

STARTING LINEUPS

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.0 ppg, 3.9 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.0 ppg, 2.9 apg

F Austin Rapp (6-10 So.) – 9.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

PURDUE

G Braden Smith (6-0 Sr.) – 14.7 ppg, 8.7 apg

G C.J. Cox (6-3 So.) – 8.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg

G Fletcher Loyer (6-5 Sr.) – 13.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

F Trey Kaufman-Renn (6-9 Sr.) – 13.3 ppg, 8.9 rpg

C Oscar Cluff (6-11 Sr.) – 9.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Will Wisconsin have to go without Nolan Winter?

Fortunately for the Badgers, Winter’s injury doesn’t appear to be season-ending. In fact, we think the junior center will be back at least for the NCAA Tournament. However, following a putback with just over seven minutes remaining in Wednesday’s win over Maryland, Winter came down on his ankle and rolled it badly.

Outside of maybe Illinois, Purdue is the worst team to be shorthanded against in the frontcourt. In the first meeting, UW got owned on the offensive glass, giving up 14 boards that led to 17 second-chance points for the Boilermakers.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Purdue a 78 percent chance of winning and predicts an 83-75 win for the Boilermakers.

Before Winter’s injury, I was going to take a swing and pick Wisconsin. Purdue just hasn’t lived up to the preseason hype and has often been playing fire. They needed everything in the tank on Wednesday to get out of Northwestern alive, and lost their last two games before that. They could easily have 2-3 more losses in Big Ten play as well, while the Badgers have been big-game hunters and thriving in the underdog role.

Purdue’s defense has not been what we’re accustomed to seeing as well. The Boilermakers give up nine 3-pointers per game, which ranks No. 288 in college basketball. Teams are also shooting 53 percent inside the arc, which stands at No. 237.

I don’t think it’s wrong to say these two teams have gone in different directions since that first meeting. Not that Purdue has fallen off. The Boilermakers are still a very good team, but certainly not the top-five squad many thought they were.

But in that first meeting, Wisconsin had its hands full with the Purdue frontcourt. Interested to see just how much further along Bieliauskas and Rapp have come defensively, because that day at the Kohl Center was a bit of a nightmare for them.

It’s already a tall task to win at Mackey Arena. Presumably, without Winter and on senior day, where three of the best players in Purdue history are playing the final home games of their careers, I don’t know if an upset is in the cards. While the Boilermakers haven’t lived up to expectations, this is still the second-most efficient team in the country offensively, paired with being one of the slower tempos nationally, which generally means few transition points and open 3-pointers — two things the Badgers need.

Purdue 83 Wisconsin 73