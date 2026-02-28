Preview: Wisconsin at Washington

Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6) ends its West Coast road trip on Saturday at Washington (14-14, 6-11). The Badgers and Huskies are meeting for just the fifth time in school history. Badger Blitz previews Saturday’s Big Ten matchup…

GAME INFO

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena (Seattle, Wash.)

TV: FS1

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Carlo Jimenez, Matt Muehlebach

SERIES HISTORY: Washington leads 3-1

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 88-62 in Madison

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin – 1

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1: Greg Gard is 1-0 against Washington.

5: Saturday is the fifth all-time meeting between the two schools.

5: The Badgers 5-10 when playing in the Pacific Northwest.

7: The Badgers are 7-1 this season when coming off a loss.

1955: UW hasn’t played in Seattle since 1955.

STARTING LINEUPS

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.6 ppg, 3.8 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.2 ppg, 2.9 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg

WASHINGTON

G Quimari Peterson (6-1 Sr.) – 8.7 ppg, 2.7 apg

G Zoom Diallo (6-4 So.) – 14.7 ppg, 4.3 apg

G Wesley Yates (6-4 So.) – 13.4, 2.9 rpg

F Lathan Somerville (6-10 So.) – 4.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg

C Hannes Steinbach (6-11 Fr.) – 18.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Wisconsin had the paint completely shut off to them in Wednesday’s loss at Oregon. The Badgers may find difficulty scoring around the rim at Washington as well.

The Huskies average 4.2 blocks per game, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference. Off the bench, Franck Kepnang is third in the league and No. 25 nationally with 56 blocks.

Against Michigan in January, Washington racked up eight blocks.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 47 percent chance of winning and predicts a 78-77 win for Washington.

This is a Husky team that’s probably better than their record indicates if you look at the stats. They also have plenty of individual talent. Washington is just 3-5 at home this season in Big Ten play, but they’ve been right there in four of those losses.

As for Wisconsin, they have a very bad taste in their mouth after a dreadful loss at Oregon on Wednesday. The Badgers have been very good after a loss this season. UW is 7-1 with five of those wins coming by eight points or more.

There are definitely trends of teams that bother Wisconsin. Half-court oriented, great 3-point defenses, and teams that force turnovers. Washington is neither of the three. In fact, there could be a big discrepancy in 3-point shooting on Saturday. The Huskies make just 6.5 triples per game, which ranks No. 295 in the country. If water finds its level for the Badgers or if UW just hits its average of 10 3’s per game, Washington could be in trouble.

The Huskies do often find themselves in lower-scoring games. However, UCLA, Indiana, Michigan State, and Iowa have all cracked 80 points on them. Given the guard play in this game, I expect Wisconsin will find a more likable pace. In fact, Washington had 18 fastbreak points in their win at Rutgers on Tuesday.

Wisconsin 84 Washington 77