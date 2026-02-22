Preview: Iowa at No. 24 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Coming off an 86-69 loss to Ohio State on Tuesday, Wisconsin (18-8, 10-5) once again had its hands full with an opponent who slowed down the pace and made the Badgers execute in the halfcourt, falling to 2-8 when they don’t 80 or more points this season. Sunday’s Big Ten Conference clash won’t exactly serve as a get-right game, as UW hosts Iowa (19-7, 9-6), who comes to the Kohl Center ranked No. 351 nationally in adjusted tempo.

“Whatever you put under non-aggressive is what we were. I don’t know all the adjectives,” UW head coach Greg Gard said. “We need to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor.”

Badger Blitz previews Sunday’s Big Ten matchup, which will have conference tournament implications…

GAME INFO

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

TV: FS1

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Jack Kizer, Nick Bahe

SERIES HISTORY: Wisconsin leads 91-86

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 92-82 in Madison

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin – 4

NUMBERS TO KNOW

4: Wisconsin has won the last four against Iowa in Madison.

6: The Badgers have taken six of the last seven meetings with the Hawkeyes.

9: Greg Gard is 9-7 all-time against Iowa.

17: At the Kohl Center, the Badgers are 17-5 versus the Hawkeyes.

57: UW owns a 57-30 record against Iowa in Madison.

STARTING LINEUPS

IOWA

G Kael Combs (6-4 Jr.) – 5.6 ppg, 2.3 apg

G Bennett Stirtz (6-4 Sr.) – 20.5 ppg, 4.6 apg

F Cooper Koch (6-8 Fr.) – 6.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg

F Tavion Banks (6-7 Sr.) – 10.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg

F Cam Manyawu (6-9 Jr.) – 6.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.3 ppg, 3.6 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.2 ppg, 2.8 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Pace is going to be important in this game. Iowa wants a dog fight. Wisconsin wants a track meet. If either team gets their preferred tempo, they’re likely to win this game. Split the difference, it’s still probably advantage Badgers at home.

UW is 16-0 this season when they’ve scored at least 80 points. When the Badgers fail to hit that mark, they’re 2-8. In fact, UW has won just one game this season when scoring fewer than 77 points and that came against Big Ten bottom feeder, Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes enter Sunday ranked No. 10 nationally in scoring defense (64.4 ppg). Iowa is coming off a game in which they held top-10 Nebraska to 52 points. The Hawkeyes have also seven opponents under 60 points and all but one team below its season scoring average.

“I think we just try and stay to our principles, forcing long 2’s,” Blackwell said. “That’s what we want teams to shoot, shooting bad shots, quick shots, so we can run out.”

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 62 percent chance of winning and predicts a 76-73 victory for the Badgers.

If you’re a believer in spots, this is about as good as it gets for UW. The Badgers are coming off a road loss at Ohio State and returning home. Meanwhile, Iowa just experienced its biggest win of the season and now hits the road. Both games were at opposite ends of the spectrum as well. The Hawkeyes held Nebraska to 52 points, while UW had one of its lowest scoring outputs of the season in Columbus.

Wisconsin has cracked through elite defenses this season. The Badgers are 3-1 against KenPom top 25 defenses. However, none of those teams will drag you through the mud like Iowa.

On the flip side, the elite offenses have gotten the better of Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 0-4 against the four best offenses this season, all KenPom top 15 squads. If Wisconsin can hit 70 points, they figure to be in good shape. Iowa is 1-3 on the road this season when its opponent hits that mark. The Badgers have been held under that total at the Kohl Center just once.

If the spot were worse or the game was in Iowa City, I’d probably pick the Hawkeyes here. UW has struggled with the slower-paced teams who make them play in the halfcourt. Iowa is also very efficient offensively and maximizes possessions. However, this feels like a ‘water finds its level’ type game after the Badgers were held down at Ohio State.

Wisconsin 76 Iowa 70