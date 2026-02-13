Preview: No. 10 Michigan State at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — While Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4) has won eight of its last 10 games, the Badgers get a chance to prove they’re for real, coming off yet another come-from-behind victory on Tuesday. Trailing by 12 in the second half, UW rallied for a 92-90 victory at No. 8 Illinois, marking the fifth time in nine games they’ve been able to erase a double-digit deficit and win.

Should No. 10 Michigan State (20-4, 10-3) jump out to such a lead on Saturday, the Spartans may not give the Badgers a second life. Seeking their third win over a top 10 team this season, and second in as many games, UW hopes to finally gain the consistency they’ve been seeking.

“This team plays with such a chip on its shoulder,” said junior guard John Blackwell. “This game is about runs. They’re at home. They made some tough shots. We just keep chipping away at the lead and eventually close it out.”

Badger Blitz previews Tuesday’s Big Ten Conference matchup…

GAME INFO

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

TV: Fox

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Jason Benetti, Steve Smith

SERIES HISTORY: Michigan State leads 87-70

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 77-74 in Indianapolis

VEGAS LINE: Michigan State -2

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3: Wisconsin has won three of the last four against Michigan State.

6: As the head coach of the Badgers, Greg Gard is 6-12 against the Spartans.

12: The Badgers and Spartans have split the last 12 meetings going back to 2020.

17: Gard has 17 wins over Associated Press Top 10 opponents.

28: MSU is 28-48 against UW in Madison.

45: At least one of the two teams has been ranked in each of the last 45 meetings.

STARTING LINEUPS

MICHIGAN STATE

G Jeremy Fears (6-2 So.) – 15.1 ppg, 9.1 apg

G Jordan Scott (6-6 Fr.) – 5.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg

F Coen Carr (6-6 Jr.) – 11.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg

F Jaxon Kohler (6-10 Sr.) – 12.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg

C Carson Cooper (6-11 Sr.) – 10.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.0 ppg, 3.7 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.5 ppg, 2.8 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 14.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Can Wisconsin bring it defensively and match Michigan State’s intensity?

Points have been at a premium in all four of MSU’s losses this season. In those four defeats, the Spartans are averaging just 65.0 ppg. The Badgers have won just one game in the 60’s all season, and needed to rally from 20 points down at home against Minnesota to do it.

This is perhaps the poorest defensive squad of Gard’s tenure. UW is allowing 76.0 ppg, which ranks No. 204 nationally. Opponents are also getting nearly 27 made field goals per game against the Badgers, a mark that stands No. 227 in Division 1.

Against ranked opponents, UW is allowing 91 ppg. The Spartans likely won’t get near that total. MSU is likely to try to force UW to execute in the halfcourt and make this one ugly. Can the Badgers lean on their defense against a ranked opponent?

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 47 percent chance of winning and predicts a 74-73 victory for Michigan State.

Michigan State is 4-2 on the road in Big Ten play this season, including a loss to Minnesota and a pair of close calls against Penn State and Rutgers. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has not been consistent in 2025-26 unable to build on any other big wins in the past.

I had it in my head that I was going to pick Wisconsin. At the time, I figured the Badgers had lost two straight, would be desperate, and coming back home. Then, UW did the unthinkable and beat Illinois in Champaign.

Michigan State is still a very good team, but I’ve had them overrated and overvalued all season. They caught Arkansas and Kentucky before they really got it together. After facing Duke in non-conference, their season has been pretty mediocre. Before Illinois, MSU’s best win since November came on Dec. 2 against Iowa at home — again, another team who started to peak later.

Since I can’t buy a prediction right now and have zero ability to read this team, I think you just expect Wisconsin to continue to ride the roller coaster. The stats point to the Spartans as well. On paper, this is exactly the type of team the Badgers should struggle against. Terrific 3-point defense (30.8%), doesn’t allow fast break points, good size/experienced frontcourt, and a great offensive rebounding team (11.6).

UW plays its best seemingly against other terrific offenses in shootouts. That’s not just MSU.

Michigan State 70 Wisconsin 68