Preview: Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan

Coming off a nice win over UCLA, Wisconsin (10-5, 2-2) hits the road for a huge test against No. 2 and undefeated Michigan (14-0, 4-0) on Saturday. The Badgers, who have struggled mightily against the top part of their schedule this season, look to flip the script against the Wolverines in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament title game…

GAME INFO

Time: 12 p.m.

Where: Crisler Arena (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

TV: CBS

LIVE STREAM: Paramount Plus

TV CREW: Kevin Harlan, Bill Raftery, Robbie Hummel

SERIES HISTORY: Michigan leads 98-78

LAST MEETING: Michigan won 59-53 in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament Championship

VEGAS LINE: Michigan – 20.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

4: Michigan has won the last four games in this series.

6: Head coach Greg Gard is 6-10 against the Wolverines.

26: Since 2001-02, the Badgers are 28-16 against UM

58: The Wolverines are 58-28 against the Badgers in Ann Arbor.

STARTING LINEUPS

MICHIGAN

G Elliot Cadeau – (6-1 Jr.) 10.3 ppg, 5.8 apg

G Nimari Burnett (6-5 Sr.) – 9.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg

F Yaxel Lendeborg – (6-9 Sr.) 14.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg

F Morez Johnson Jr. – (6-9 So.) 15.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg

C Aday Mara – (7-3 Jr.) 11.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 19.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 17.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 7.1 ppg, 2.5 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 14.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

For the first time since November, Michigan was challenged. The Wolverines narrowly escaped Penn State, clinging to a 74-72 win in a game the Nittany Lions had a chance to win on the last possession.

Is there something that Wisconsin can use from that game, which will translate to Saturday, because up until then, the likes of Gonzaga, Auburn, Villanoa, and USC had been obliterated by the Wolverines.

Perhaps it’s the offensive glass. PSU grabbed 15 offensive rebounds on Tuesday, which led to 22 second-chance points. The Badgers do a decent job on the offensive glass, grabbing 10 boards per game. However, UW hasn’t collected more than 10 offensive boards in a game since Dec. 10 against Nebraska.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a four percent chance of winning and predicts a 93-70 win for Michigan.

For the first time this season, at least against a power-four opponent for close to 40 minutes, the Badgers were able to lean on their defense in Tuesday’s win over UCLA. However, this Wolverine squad is a different animal. UM has shown few signs of being human, hitting the 100-point mark seven times this season.

The Wolverines are also the top-rated defense in the country per KenPom. That’s not great news for a Badger team that is 10-0 when they score 80 or more points. UM has only allowed an opponent to score 80 points once this season, and that came on the road against Maryland. Even if UW does get it going offensively, I don’t know if they can keep up with this Michigan team, which has a ridiculous seven players averaging in double figures, including three off the bench.

Wisconsin had an impossible time with Michigan’s bigs in two meetings last season, especially late in both games. It’s not the same team, but Dusty May does do a lot of similar things with Lendeborg and Mara. UW’s frontcourt just won’t be able to hang.

I liked some of the signs on Tuesday, but I’m not expecting much from the Badgers, who are 1-4 away from the Kohl Center this season with all four losses coming by double digits.

Michigan 88 Wisconsin 70