Preview: Milwaukee at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time since 2019, in-state rivals Milwaukee (7-6) and Wisconsin (8-4) meet on the hardwood. Concluding non-conference play on Wednesday, the Badgers will look to avoid a third upset by the Panthers all-time in Madison…

GAME INFO

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

TV: Big Ten Network

TV CREW: Chris Vosters, Bruce Weber

SERIES HISTORY: Wisconsin leads 33-2

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 83-64 in 2019

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin -20.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2: Both of Milwaukee’s wins in this series have come in Madison.

2: Greg Gard is 2-0 all-time against the Panthers.

7: UW is 7-0 at home this season.

18: The Badgers have won 18 consecutive home non-conference games.

2019: The two in-state rivals are meeting for the first time since 2019.

STARTING LINEUPS

MILWAUKEE

G Isaiah Dorceus (6-0 Jr.) – 4.8 ppg, 4.3 apg

G Josh Dixon (6-1 Fr.) – 9.2 ppg, 1.4 apg

G Aaron Franklin (6-5 Sr.) – 3.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg

F Danilo Jovanovich (6-8 Sr.) – 13.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg

C Faizon Fields (6-10 Sr.) – 7.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.1 ppg, 3.5 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 19.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 7.2 ppg, 2.7 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Can the Wisconsin bench continue to produce, especially if Blackwell remains out and Winter is banged up?

The Badgers got a great performance from their reserves in the win over Central Michigan. UW’s bench combined for 44 points, the most since at least the 2006-07 season. Sophomore forward Austin Rapp came up with 18 points in a bounce-back performance. Sophomore guard Jack Janicki also registered a career-high nine assists.

UW’s 44 points from its bench were fewer than its output in the last five games combined. They’ll have their work cut out for them against a group of Milwaukee reserves, who have contributed in double figures in every game this season, including 20 or more points in 11 contests.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 93 percent chance of winning and predicts a 92-71 victory for the Badgers.

It’s very rare to see teams play on back-to-back nights. Not that their travel to Madison is overly brutal, but Milwaukee is coming off a convincing win over IPFW on Monday.

This game might be more contested than some expect. The Panthers have a tough squad. It got away from them late, but Milwaukee wasn’t exactly blown out of the water at Indiana early in the year. In fact, it was an 11-point game with about 14 minutes remaining. The Panthers also hung in there at Texas Tech most of the way.

Wisconsin is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country. Milwaukee is one of the worst at defending the arc, allowing 9.1 triples per game on 38 percent shooting. Also, a mid-major squad that’s not going to fully be able to expose UW’s lack of physicality in the frontcourt, the Panthers, who are accustomed to having an advantage on the glass, grabbing 12 offensive rebounds per game, likely won’t see that continue against the Badgers.

Using a terrific punch off the bench from Amar Augillard (10.9 ppg), Milwaukee can score points, but they’re not overly efficient and need those second-chance opportunities and ability to turn teams over. The Panthers rank outside the top 250 nationally in points per possession, two-point field goal percentage, and 3-point field goal percentage. Wisconsin has been humming all year offensively at home, shooting 48 percent from the field, including 38 percent from deep.

The Badgers win, but the Panthers cover.

Wisconsin 85 Milwaukee 71