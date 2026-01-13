Preview: Wisconsin at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Coming off their biggest win of the season and one of the best in the Greg Gard era, Wisconsin (11-5, 3-2) looks to keep things rolling at Minnesota (10-6, 3-2) on Tuesday. The Badgers have owned this series as of late. However, the Gophers appear to be headed in the right direction under first-year head coach Niko Medved, having won five of their last six games…

GAME INFO

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, Minn.)

TV: Big Ten Network

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Dave Revisne, Shon Morris

SERIES HISTORY: Wisconsin leads 106-98

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 74-67 in Minneapolis

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin -1.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

4: Wisconsin has won in its last four trips to Williams Arena.

9: The Badgers have won nine in a row over the Gophers.

14: Greg Gard is 14-2 against Minnesota.

21: UW has won 21 of the last 25 meetings in this series.

64: Minnesota is 64-40 against UW in Minneapolis.

STARTING LINEUPS

MINNESOTA

G Langston Reynolds (6-4 Sr.) – 10.6 ppg, 3.8 apg

G Isaac Asuma (6-3 So.) – 10.2 ppg, 4.3 apg

F Bobby Durkin (6-7 Jr.) – 8.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg

F Cade Tyson (6-7 Sr.) – 21.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg

F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (6-8 Jr.) – 12.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 19.7 ppg, 3.4 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.8 ppg, 2.4 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 14.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

How will Braeden Carrington fare in his return home?

Don’t expect a warm welcome for the Wisconsin senior guard. Carrington spent two seasons with Minnesota before transferring to Tulsa. A native of nearby Brooklyn Park, Minn., Carrington started 10 games for the Gophers as a sophomore and appeared in 51 games total.

Carrington is coming off his best game as a Badger, scoring 12 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out four assists in Saturday’s upset win at Michigan.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 52 percent chance of winning and predicts a 70-69 victory for the Badgers.

This won’t be an easy game for Wisconsin…and it almost never is at Minnesota. The Gophers are very much improved under Niko Medved. UM also ranks No. 347 out of 365 Division 1 teams in tempo. UW just likely won’t get their pace across.

This is a classic letdown spot for Wisconsin. They’re coming off easily, their biggest win of the season. Second road game in as many outings. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a home loss.

I’m going to trust the offensive firepower of the Badger backcourt to get them across the finish line in Minneapolis once more. When the Gophers give up 70 or more points, they are 1-6 this season, with the lone win coming against Northwestern. In their last five games, UW is averaging 82.4 ppg, with a low of 73.

Wisconsin 76 Minnesota 71