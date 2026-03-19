Preview: (12) High Point vs. (5) Wisconsin

Appearing in their 27th NCAA Tournament in the last 29 seasons, 5-seed Wisconsin (24-10) takes on 12-seed High Point (30-4) on Thursday in Portland. Following a 9-4 start, the Badgers began turning things around in January, featuring wins over Associated Press Top 15 teams. Without a trip to the Sweet 16 since 2007, all UW’s success in the regular season needs to be coupled with a run in March.

“I think we’re well-prepared for it, we’re well-experienced,” UW head coach Greg Gard said. “That only guarantees you the opportunity to throw the ball up tomorrow at 10:50 a.m. Then we have to perform at a high level for 40 minutes or more in order to earn another opportunity to get another 40 minutes. Obviously 40 minutes is all you’re guaranteed. We all understand that.

“I like the journey that we’ve been on. To get ready at this point to perform at a high level, now you have to go do it. That’s what we’re aiming to try to do tomorrow.”

GAME INFO

Time: 12:50 p.m.

Where: Moda Center (Portland, Ore.)

TV: TBS

LIVE STREAM: March Madness Live

TV CREW: Brad Nessler, Wally Szczerbiak, Jared Greenberg

SERIES HISTORY: First Meeting

LAST MEETING: N/A

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin -10

NUMBERS TO KNOW

.603: Wisconsin is 41-27 (.603) all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

2: As a five seed, the Badgers are just 2-5 in the NCAA Tournament.

4: Wisconsin is 4-0 all-time against the Big South Conference.

5: Gard is 5-2 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

17: UW is 17-4 in opening round games of the NCAA Tournament since 2002.

27: The Badgers are one of five programs (UW, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Kansas) to have appeared in 27 of the last 29 NCAA Tournaments.

27: UW is 27-13 against lower seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

STARTING LINEUPS

HIGH POINT

G Rob Martin (5-10 Sr.) – 15.3 ppg, 3.7 apg

G Scotty Washington (6-4 Sr.) – 8.7 ppg, 2.9 apg

G Terry Anderson (6-6 Sr.) – 16.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg

F Braden Hausen (6-7 So.) – 6.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg

F Owen Aquino (6-8 Sr.) – 9.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.6 ppg, 4.2 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 19.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 5.7 ppg, 2.8 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Sr.) – 13.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 5.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Winter is expected to make his return, but how effective will he be?

“I do expect him to be available,” Gard said.

The junior center has missed Wisconsin’s last four games with an ankle injury. The Badgers went 4-1 during Winter’s absence. After some tough struggles on the glass against Purdue and Washington, Bieliauskas and sophomore forward Austin Rapp seemed to figure it out. Since 2000, only Frank Kaminsky and Ethan Happ have more double-doubles for UW in a single season.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin an 85 percent chance of winning and predicts an 89-77 win.

What are we supposed to make of this High Point team? You don’t win 30 games by accident. The Panthers were also in the NCAA Tournament last season. However, HPU is No. 75 in the NET Rankings and doesn’t have a quad 1 or quad 2 win all season. The Panthers also played a bunch of Division 3 teams and padded their stats. The best team High Point played all season was Illinois-Chicago, and they won by 10 at home. They faced one high-major team, UAB, and lost by 16.

The Panthers play very fast and can score in basketball. I don’t care who they match up against. I think their pace, which is top 50 nationally, is tough to prepare for. However, high-scoring games are where Wisconsin lives. The Badgers are 21-0 when they score 80 or more points. High Point has given that up 11 times this season while playing the nation’s 341st toughest schedule in the country.

I watched HPU in a couple of games this season. They could not keep guards away from the rim and stop dribble penetration. Now, they’re supposed to handle Boyd and Blackwell — arguably the best backcourt in the country?

The Panthers also thrive on turnovers. They force nearly 16 per game, which ranks fourth in the country. The Badgers have been in single digits in 14 of their last 18 games. In fact, UW has committed more than 12 turnovers just four times all season, including just once since Dec. 22. Led by the one-man press break, Boyd, the Badgers are eighth nationally in assist-to-turnover-ratio (1.8:1.0).

This High Point team can cause some problems, but this isn’t James Madison from two years ago — a team that went into the Breslin Center and beat Michigan State. This also isn’t Wisconsin from two years ago, which fell in a 12-5 upset. The Badgers are playing two or three-seed ball.

Wisconsin 96 High Point 79