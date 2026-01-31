Preview: Ohio State at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Winners in six of their last seven games, Wisconsin (15-6, 7-3) wraps up a three-game homestand against Ohio State (14-6, 6-4) on Saturday. With both teams currently hovering around the middle of the pack in the Big Ten Conference, the Badgers and Buckeyes matchup could have notable implications for March. Badger Blitz previews and predicts Saturday’s contest at the Kohl Center…

GAME INFO

Time: 1 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

TV: FOX

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Jason Beneti, Steve Smith

SERIES HISTORY: Ohio State leads 95-80

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 70-68 in Madison

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin – 3.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3: Wisconsin has won the last three meetings against Ohio State.

5: The Badgers have taken five of the last six against the Buckeyes overall.

10: Greg Gard is 10-5 against OSU all-time.

52: UW owns a 52-34 mark against OSU in Madison.

176: Saturday marks the 176th meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1905.

STARTING LINEUPS

OHIO STATE

G Bruce Thornton (6-2 Sr.) – 19.6 ppg, 3.7 apg

G John Mobley Jr. (6-2 So.) – 16.1 ppg, 2.8 apg

F Devin Royal (6-6 Jr.) – 13.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg

F Amare Bynum (6-8 Fr) 9.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg

F Ivan Njegovan (7-1 So.) – 3.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.0 ppg, 3.6 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.5 ppg, 2.8 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

If you’re a Wisconsin fan, I think you’re just looking for a full 40 minutes.

While the Badgers have won six of their last seven games, that record could easily be 7-0 or 3-4. UW is coming off another tale of two halves type of game, going from its worst first half of the season, to overcoming a 20-point deficit, including 18 in the second half, to tie the program record against a Minnesota team without its best player.

On one hand, it’s great to see how resilient the Badgers have been, rallying from three double-digit deficits in the second half. On the other hand, at what point will this erradic play catch up to them with March now on the horizon?

“I think we’ve grown into that. I don’t think that was happening earlier in the year, as we saw,” associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft said of UW’s comeback wins. “Obviously, we don’t want to rely on getting down double figures. Don’t want to rely on your grit and your toughness to bring you back. But, you’ve got to rely on your grit and your toughness from the very beginning.”

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 66 percent chance of winning and predicts an 81-77 win for the Badgers.

Did Wisconsin finally get its wake-up call against Minnesota? The Badgers found themselves down 20 points late in the first half and trailing by 18 points at the break. Over the final 20 minutes, UW would outscore the Gophers 50-28 to avoid their first quad 3 loss of the season.

As thrilling as the comeback was, halves such as Wednesday’s have been far too common for UW.

I’ve had this one circled as a potential home loss for Wisconsin for most of the season. Defensively, Ohio State can dictate pace and make teams play in the halfcourt. Between Thornton and Mobley, the Buckeyes can also match UW’s guard play shot for shot if needed. OSU also has a matchup problem in Royal, who’s the type of player that’s given the Badgers trouble all season.

Although Wisconsin has won six of seven, they’ve been very erratic with their play. Gard has been forced to really shrink the bench as of late. I think that has taken its toll on this team with the number of minutes the key starters are playing.

The Badgers are also very reliant on the 3-pointer. Ohio State is one of the best in the country at preventing outside shots, holding opponents to a 30.0 percent clip this season. The Buckeyes have also seemed to have turned a corner since January and their offense, which is one of the best nationally in manufacturing easy 2’s, has often traveled on the road.

Ohio State 79 Wisconsin 75