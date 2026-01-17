Preview: Rutgers at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin (12-5, 4-2) puts its three-game winning streak on the line against Rutgers (9-8, 2-4) on Saturday. Coming off an exhilirating buzzer beater finish over Minnesota on Tuesday, the Badgers are starting to turn a corner and play their best basketball of the year.

“We’ve gotten tougher, from a mental standpoint and from a physical standpoint. I think we’re understanding, schematically, our defensive system better, and (we’re) better at auto-correcting. We’re better at playing through rough patches and mistakes. I think, just holistically, we’ve gotten a better competitive fight to us,” UW head coach Greg Gard said following Thursday’s practice.

GAME INFO

Time: 1 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

TV: Big Ten Network

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Lisa Byington, Shon Morris

SERIES HISTORY: Wisconsin leads 12-6

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 75-63 in Piscataway

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin -14.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2: Wisconsin has won the last two meetings in this series.

3: A win on Saturday would match UW’s longest winning streak against Rutgers.

9: The Badgers are 9-6 against Rutgers since they joined the Big Ten.

9: Greg Gard is 9-5 against the Scarlet Knights.

19: Rutgers has been unranked in all 19 meetings of this series.

STARTING LINEUPS

RUTGERS

G Kaden Powers (6-4 Fr.) – 5.5 ppg, 1.0 apg

G Jamicheal Davis (6-2 Jr.) – 7.7 ppg, 2.6 apg

G Harun Zrno (6-7 Fr.) – 6.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg

F Darren Buchanan Jr. (6-7 Jr.) – 7.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg

F Bryce Dortch (6-9 So.) – 2.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 19.2 ppg, 3.4 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.6 ppg, 2.5 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 14.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Will Wisconsin be fresh enough against a rested Rutgers squad?

If there’s an opening for the Scarlet Knights on the road, it’s the fact that they haven’t played in six days. Meanwhile, the Badgers are coming off very hard-fought road wins, which were three days apart.

This isn’t one of Steve Pikiell’s best teams, particularly offensively, but the philosophy doesn’t change. RU’s best path to victory is to drag teams through the mond. The Scarlet Knights rank No. 308 in adjusted tempo, per KenPom. RU is also No. 276 in the country in total possessions per game (69).

Even the mid-major teams that have been able to dictate a slower pace, have given Wisconsin trouble this season.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 93 percent chance of winning and predicts an 84-65 win for the Badgers.

UW is playing its best basketball of the season, overcoming back-to-back double digit deficts to knock off Michigan and Minnesota. The Badgers also handled UCLA at home to start their three-game winning streak. This should be another game where UW is in the driver’s seat, facing a young Rutgers squad.

For the first time in a while, Rutgers doesn’t feature someone who just strikes fear into you. The Scarlet Knights do have a couple of double-figure scorers off their bench, Tariq Francis (15.3 ppg) and Dylan Grant (12.3 ppg), but this is an RU squad that ranks No. 180 in KenPom’s offensive efficiency rankings and has struggled to keep up with high-powered attacks. The Scarlet Knights have faced four KenPom top 50 offenses this season. They’re 0-4. Only one of those contests, Ohio State, was within single digits, while the other three were absolute boat races.

On the road in Big Ten play, Rutgers is 0-2 this season, falling by an average of 33.5 ppg. The Scarlet Knights are also 1-5 away from home, including a 0-3 mark in true road games, with the closest loss coming against Seton Hall (22 points).

In their three true road games, Rutgers is averaging 58.0 ppg. At home, the fewest points Wisconsin has scored is 73, which came against No. 6 Purdue.

Wisconsin 84 Rutgers 63