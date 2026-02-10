Preview: Wisconsin at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Following a frustrating and stunning loss to Indiana on Saturday, Wisconsin (16-7, 8-4) has to turn the page quickly with a showdown against No. 8 Illinois (20-4, 11-2) looming on Tuesday. The Badgers were on the losing end of a couple of late, controversial officiating calls in Bloomington, and now try to remain focused on the things they can control going forward.

“There’s a lot of other things that went on in that game that we could do to not put ourselves in that position,” UW head coach Greg Gard said on Saturday. “You learn from it and don’t just brush off the learning experience because of a mysterious last call.”

Badger Blitz previews Tuesday’s Big Ten Conference matchup…

GAME INFO

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Center (Champaign, Ill.)

TV: Peacock

LIVE STREAM: Peacock

TV CREW: John Fanta, Robbie Hummel

SERIES HISTORY: Illinois leads 118-91

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 95-74 in Madison

VEGAS LINE: Illinois – 12.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5: Wisconsin has lost its last five games against ranked Illinois squads.

8: Gard is 8-9 against the Illini as Wisconsin’s head coach.

9: Illinois has won nine of the last 10 in this series.

17: A win would give Gard his 17th win over a top 10-ranked opponent.

28: UW is 28-71 in Champaign.

STARTING LINEUPS

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.0 ppg, 3.7 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.5 ppg, 2.8 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 14.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg

ILLINOIS

G Keaton Wagler (6-6 Fr.) – 17.8 ppg, 4.2 apg

G Andrej Stojakovic (6-7 Jr.) – 13.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg

G Jake Davis (6-6 Jr.) – 5.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg

F David Mirkovic (6-9 Fr.) – 12.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg

C Tomislav Ivisic (7-1 Jr.) – 10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

What will Wisconsin do with Wagler? The Illinois freshman has been sensational in Big Ten Conference play and continues to get better and better.

Wagler ranks seventh in the KenPom individual player ratings, putting up nearly 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game. Since moving to the point guard spot for the injured Kylan Boswell, Wagler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 46.9 percent shooting from the field, 45.9 percent from 3-point range. Most importantly, the Illini are 14-2 since that switch.

Wagler has scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games. He’s now fifth in the Big Ten, averaging 20.8 ppg in league play.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 12 percent chance of winning and predicts an 88-72 win for Illinois.

The Badgers are 5-1 after a loss this season and have played some of their most inspired ball, including convincing wins over Providence, UCLA, and Northwestern. However, the Illini are a much different animal and are coming off a loss themselves against Michigan State on Saturday.

On paper, this doesn’t seem to be a very favorable matchup for Wisconsin. Illinois has size and skill in the frontcourt to really exploit the Badgers. Even without Boswell, the Illini have some talented defenders in the backcourt to contain Boyd/Blackwell. On top of that, UI is one of the better 3-point defenses in the Big Ten, which is where UW lives, and they’re a great offensive rebounding team, pulling in 12 boards per game on that end of the floor.

The key for Wisconsin is Winter and Bieliauskas. They have to take the pressure off the guards by shooting it well from deep and pulling the Illini bigs away from the rim to clear space in the lane. UI doesn’t allow a lot of 3’s, but if you look at their four losses, the opposing bigs were able to knock down outside shots effectively.

Illinois is 13-1 at home this season. The only loss was a stunner against Nebraska. The Illini have won four of their last five Big Ten games at State Farm Center by double digits. UI’s only four losses this season have come against top 15 ranked squads as well.

Not really where you want to be if you’re Wisconsin. Back on the road, taking on an Illinois team that let one get away the other night. The Badgers have typically played pretty well after a loss, but I would expect they’ll be outgunned on the road.

Illinois 83 Wisconsin 72