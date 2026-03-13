Preview: (5) Wisconsin vs. (4) Illinois

CHICAGO — Advancing to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, fifth-seed Wisconsin (23-9) looks for a sweep against 4-seed Illinois (24-7). The Badgers won a 92-90 overtime thriller in Champaign on Feb. 10, their first of four consecutive wins over Associated Press Top 15 opponents.

“It’s going to have to be another gritty win,” said senior guard Braeden Carrington. “When we went there and beat them, it took all five guys on the court. It’s gonna be a physical game. They probably have a bad taste in their mouth from us going there and beating them. So, they’re gonna be ready and fired up.”

Badger Blitz previews Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal…

GAME INFO

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Where: United Center (Chicago, Ill.)

TV: Big Ten Network

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Jeff Levering, Don McClean, Rick Pizzo

SERIES HISTORY: Illinois leads 118-92

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 92-90 in Champaign

VEGAS LINE: Illinois -8.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

.579: Wisconsin is 33-24 (.579) all-time in the Big Ten Tournament.

2: The Badgers have won the last two meetings with Illinois.

3: The Illini are 3-2 all-time against the Badgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

5: As a 5-seed, UW is 7-3 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament, reaching the title game in 2024 and 2025.

12: Greg Gard is 12-9 in the Big Ten Tournament.

STARTING LINEUPS

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.1 ppg, 4.0 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.0 ppg, 2.9 apg

F Austin Rapp (6-10 So.) – 9.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg

ILLINOIS

G Kylan Boswell (6-2 Sr.) – 13.3 ppg, 3.4 apg

G Keaton Wagler (6-6 Fr.) – 17.9 ppg, 4.3 apg

G Jake Davis (6-6 Jr.) – 5.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

F David Mirkovic (6-9 Fr.) – 13.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg

C Tomislav Ivisic (7-1 Jr.) – 10.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Can Wisconsin guard Wagler this time around?

The Badgers dominated offensively in the first meeting on Feb. 10, but it was Wagler who gave Illinois a real shot and kept the game in the balance. Wagler finished with 34 points on 23 shots and also dished out seven assists. For most of the game, the Badgers were content with switching ball screens and letting Wagler operate in a mismatch against their bigs.

I’m going to be up all night,” Gard said of game planning against the freshman. “He’s a terrific player.”

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 28 percent chance of winning and predicts an 83-77 victory for Illinois.

In the win over the Illini on Feb. 10, the Badgers got it done against a shorthanded squad that was without Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic. This time, it’s UW who will be without key pieces, or at least Jack Janicki. If Winter remains out, or even if he’s not 100 percent, you cringe a little bit in this matchup knowing what UI is capable of on the glass.

Where’s the optimism for UW? They might still be on an upward trajectory, having won four in a row, while Illinois has not bounced back from that loss to the Badgers. The Illini have won their last two, but split their last four overall, and weren’t all that great against lowly Maryland in their last outing.

Looking back on that first meeting, thought the absence of Boswell was crucial. One of the better on-ball defenders in the Big Ten, Boswell watched as Boyd and Blackwell combined for 49 points. As a team, UW also made 16 3-pointers versus a well-above-average 3-point defense. The Badgers have also made 77 3-pointers in their last five games and have shot 39 percent or better from beyond the arc in their last four. At some point, water is going to find its level here.

There are three things I don’t like about this game. Winter’s potential absence, the Chicago venue, and that Wisconsin won the first meeting. In games that are projected to be close, the revenge factor is very real in these conference tournaments.

Illinois 86 Wisconsin 78