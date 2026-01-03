Preview: No. 5 Purdue at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Big Ten Conference action is back in full swing. Up next for Wisconsin (9-4, 1-1), a date with fifth-ranked and preseason league favorite Purdue (12-1, 2-0) on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Badger Blitz breaks down and predicts Saturday’s showdown…

GAME INFO

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

TV: Fox

TV CREW: Jason Benetti, Jim Jackson

SERIES HISTORY: Purdue leads 114-76

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 94-84 on Feb. 21, 2025

VEGAS LINE: Purdue – 6.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2: Wisconsin has won the last two meetings against Purdue.

5: When Purdue is ranked in the top 10, UW has won five of the last nine meetings.

6: Greg Gard is 6-10 all-time against Purdue.

14: At the Kohl Center, the Badgers are 14-7 versus the Boilermakers.

15: UW has defeated 15 top 10 ranked teams under Gard.

44: The two teams have split the last 44 meetings going back to 2000.

STARTING LINEUPS

PURDUE

G Braden Smith (6-0 Sr.) – 12.5 ppg, 9.5 apg

G C.J. Cox (6-3 So.) – 7.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

G Fletcher Loyer (6-5 Sr.) – 14.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

F Trey Kaufman-Renn (6-9 Sr.) – 14.0 ppg, 10.2 rpg

C Oscar Cluff (6-11 Sr.) – 11.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.1 ppg, 3.5 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 19.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 7.2 ppg, 2.7 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Will the Wisconsin frontcourt hold up against these terrific Purdue forwards?

The Badgers have not done well against size and physicality this season. The Boilermakers have arguably the first or second-best frontcourt in the Big Ten Conference.

In their last four games, PU has shut down opponents on the interior. The Boilermakers are allowing just over 21 points per game in the paint during that span. In their last three games, PU is outscoring teams 152-86 in the paint. In the last eight contests, that margin is an impressive 308-194.

In their four losses this season, Wisconsin has been outscored by a combined 32 points in the paint.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Purdue a 76 percent chance of winning and predicts a 79-71 win for the Boilermakers.

Wisconsin has been dominated in its two biggest tests of the season — BYU and Nebraska. However, all four of UW’s losses have come away from the Kohl Center, where the Badgers are currently unbeaten.

UW has typically done a strong job on Purdue’s star backcourt duo of Smith and Loyer. In last season’s win in Mackey Arena, Smith finished with just six points on 2-of-10 shooting — although he did have 12 assists. Like last season, the Boilermakers also don’t have a great bench, allowing opponents to really focus on the stars. However, PU has four stars and an extremely balanced top 6-7.

When I look at this matchup, I don’t know if Wisconsin can contain the frontcourt of Kaufman-Renn and Cluff. That’s a lot of size, strength, and scoring ability against a Badger frontcourt that has shied away from physicality all season. The game plan? Run, run, run and try to trade two for 3’s. A suspect UW defense probably can’t slow down the Boilermakers. The Badgers are shooting 36.0 percent from 3-point range at the Kohl Center.

However, one of the few teams in the Big Ten that shoots it better from distance is Purdue. The Boilermakers shoot it at an impressive 40 percent clip from downtown and get nearly 10 triples per game. UW is almost certainly going to have to double the post and with the way PU shoots it from the outside, that could spell trouble.

You look at Purdue’s one loss this season against Iowa State, the Cyclones made 11 3-pointers, which is about Wisconsin’s average. However, ISU features a suffocating defense that racked up 15 takeaways and six blocks. That’s just not the Badgers.

This is also a revenge spot for Purdue. The Boilermakers never take this game lightly.

Purdue 84 Wisconsin 77