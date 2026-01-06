Preview: UCLA at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Having dropped consecutive Big Ten Conference games, Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2) looks to get back on track against UCLA (10-4, 2-1) on Tuesday. Badger Blitz previews and predicts Tuesday’s matchup…

GAME INFO

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

TV: Peacock/NBA

LIVE STREAM: Peacock

TV CREW: Paul Burmeister, Robbie Hummel

SERIES HISTORY: UCLA leads 6-3

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 86-70 in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament

VEGAS LINE: Wisconsin -3.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1: Tuesday marks UCLA’s first-ever game at the Kohl Center.

3: Wisconsin enters Tuesday having lost three straight games versus power-four opponents.

6: UCLA has won six of the last seven games in this series.

1962: The Bruins will play in Madison for the first time since 1962.

1962: Tuesday also marks the first time since 1962 that neither team has been ranked upon meeting.

STARTING LINEUPS

UCLA

G Donovan Dent (6-2 Sr.) – 13.5 ppg, 6.5 apg

G Skyy Clark (6-3 Sr.) 13.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg

G Eric Dailey Jr. (6-8 Jr.) – 10.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

F Tyler Bilodeau (6-9 Sr.) – 18.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg

F Xavier Booker (6-11 Jr.) – 8.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 19.5 ppg, 3.1 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 17.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.7 ppg, 2.5 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 14.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Will Blackwell get out of this funk?

This might be the get-right game for the star junior guard. In two matchups with UCLA last season, Blackwell averaged 20.5 points and 4.0 assists per game.

In his last four games, Blackwell (17.5 ppg), is averaging just 9.5 points while shooting a combined 29.3 percent from the floor, including 3-of-18 from 3-point range.

“He’ll bounce back,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said Saturday. “He’s too good of a player, too good of a scorer.”

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 55 percent chance of winning and predicts a 77-76 victory for the Badgers.

The 80-point threshold is the magic number for UW. Under head coach Greg Gard are 54-10 when they score 80 or more points, including 9-0 this season. That might be a little challenging against UCLA, who plays one of the slower paces in the country and has surrendered 80 points just three times this season.

Going to bank on some positive progression for Wisconsin, who has not shot the ball well from 3-point range as of late. The Badgers are 8-of-47 from deep in their last two games, and going up against a Bruin squad that doesn’t take a lot of long-distance shots. If UW gets going, it could be hard for UCLA to keep up.

The Bruins are also 1-4 away from home this season, and are one possession away from being 0-5. UCLA was also 2-6 last season when they left the West Coast in Big Ten play, with those two victories coming against Northwestern and Indiana. The Badgers are 8-1 at the Kohl Center and scoring nearly 90 ppg at home.

Wisconsin 75 UCLA 73