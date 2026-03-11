Preview: (12) Washington vs. (5) Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Ill. — For the second time in 12 days, Washington (16-16) and Wisconsin (22-9) will square off, this time with a trip to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on the line. The fifth-seeded Badgers routed the Huskies 90-73 on Feb. 28.

Dealing with a couple of injuries and having felt the effects of making it to Sunday in each of the last two Big Ten Tournaments, one might think UW may be willing to dial things down this week in Chicago. That’s anything but the case as the Badgers are looking to earn some hardware.

“We want to win it,” said senior guard Braeden Carrington. “We want to have that snowball effect into the (NCAA) Tournament. “We hate losing, so we’re going to go in, and 100 percent try to get a Big Ten Championship.”

GAME INFO

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Where: United Center (Chicago, Ill.)

TV: Big Ten Network

LIVE STREAM: Fox Sports Go

TV CREW: Jeff Levering, Don McClean, Rick Pizzo

SERIES HISTORY: Washington leads 3-2

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 90-73 on Feb. 28

VEGAS LINE: N/A

NUMBERS TO KNOW

.571: Wisconsin is 32-24 (.571) all-time in the Big Ten Tournament.

2: Since Washington joined the Big Ten, the Badgers have taken both meetings.

5: The Badgers have been the 5-seed in three consecutive Big Ten Tournaments.

6: As a 5-seed, UW is 6-3 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament, reaching the title game in 2024 and 2025.

11: Greg Gard is 11-9 in the Big Ten Tournament.

STARTING LINEUPS

WASHINGTON

G Quimari Peterson (6-1 Sr.) – 8.6 ppg, 2.2 apg

G Zoom Diallo (6-4 So.) – 15.2 ppg, 4.2 apg

G Wesley Yates (6-4 So.) – 12.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg

F Lathan Somerville (6-10 So.) – 4.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg

C Hannes Steinbach (6-11 Fr.) – 18.6 ppg, 11.6 rpg

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.1 ppg, 4.0 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.0 ppg, 2.9 apg

F Nolan Winter (7-0 Jr.) – 13.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

What will Wisconsin do with Winter?

The junior forward is battling an ankle injury suffered in the home finale against Maryland. Winter did not play in last Saturday’s road win at No. 15 Purdue, but the Badgers did fine without him, coming out with a 97-93 victory. UW got terrific contributions from sophomore forward Austin Rapp and Bieliauskas, who combined for 33 points and nine 3-pointers.

On one hand, Wisconsin needs Winter at full strength for the NCAA Tournament. On the other hand, the Badgers have been giant killers since January and feel they can win the whole thing in Chicago.

“I think everything’s going well,” Gard told reporters following Monday’s practice. “He’s doing more every day. We’ll see how this week plays out. He’s trying to be ready for this week. He definitely will be ready by the NCAA Tournament.

“As we go through, we’re not rushing him back or doing anything crazy. Nolan will be ready to rock next week for sure. This week, it’s day-to-day, see how he responds to everything. But, so far, the response and the recovery’s been going well.”

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 68 percent chance of winning and predicts an 81-75 win for the Badgers.

Aside from a home-ish atmosphere, this isn’t the best of spots for UW. The two teams just faced off 12 days ago. That’s generally an advantage to the team that lost. Washington has also gotten a game under its belt at the United Center. Historically, that has mattered in conference tournaments.

I go back to the first meeting. While Wisconsin got 32 points and nine 3-pointers from Carrington, a once-in-a-lifetime performance, it’s indicative of the style between the two teams. The Badgers take and make a lot of 3-pointers. Washington does not.

UW is fifth in the country in 3-pointers per game (11.6). The Huskies are No. 245 at 6.5 triples per game. Don’t expect the Badgers to make 17 outside shots again, but the 3-pointer discrepancy should once again be a factor. Even if Washington decides to run the Badgers off the line, I don’t think their 1-on-1 defense is good enough to contain Boyd and Blackwell.

Wisconsin won the first meeting by 17 points in Seattle. If you watched, it wasn’t even that close. Frankly, this is a Washington team that’s fortunate to even be playing on Thursday after trailing by double-digits against USC. Despite the win, the Huskies suffered from some very questionable shot selection and struggled to take care of the ball.

Wisconsin 78 Washington 69