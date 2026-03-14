Preview: (5) Wisconsin vs. (1) Michigan

CHICAGO — Winning five consecutive games over Associated Press Top 15 ranked opponents, No. 23 Wisconsin (24-9) knows it has an ‘X’ on its back. That ‘X’ won’t get any bigger than it will in Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal against No. 3 Michigan (29-2).

The fifth-seeded Badgers get a rematch with the top-seeded Wolverines after being just one of two teams to defeat UM all season. A turning point for UW, the Badgers went into Ann Arbor and shocked the country with a 91-88 road victory over the undefeated Wolverines.

“They’re going to come into tomorrow with all guns blazing,” UW sophomore forward Austin Rapp said.

Badger Blitz previews Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal…

GAME INFO

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Where: United Center (Chicago, Ill.)

TV: CBS

LIVE STREAM: CBS

TV CREW: Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson

SERIES HISTORY: Michigan leads 98-79

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin won 91-88 in Ann Arbor

VEGAS LINE: Michigan -12.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

.586: Wisconsin is 34-24 (.586) all-time in the Big Ten Tournament.

3: A win would send the Badgers to the Big Ten title game for the third consecutive season.

3: The Badgers are 3-1 all-time against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.

5: As a 5-seed, UW is 8-3 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament, reaching the title game in 2024 and 2025.

5: The Badgers have defeated five consecutive Associated Press Top 15 teams, four of which were in the top 10.

7: Head coach Greg Gard is 7-10 against the Wolverines.

13: Gard is 13-9 in the Big Ten Tournament.

STARTING LINEUPS

WISCONSIN

G Nick Boyd (6-2 Sr.) – 20.1 ppg, 4.0 apg

G John Blackwell (6-4 Jr.) – 18.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg

G Andrew Rohde (6-6 Sr.) – 6.0 ppg, 2.9 apg

F Austin Rapp (6-10 So.) – 9.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

F Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Fr.) – 4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg

MICHIGAN

G Elliot Cadeau (6-1 Jr.) – 9.9 ppg, 5.5 apg

G Nimari Burnett (6-5 Sr.) – (8.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg)

G Yaxel Lendeborg (6-9 Sr.) – 14.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg

F Morez Johnson (6-9 So.) – 13.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg

C Aday Mara (7-3 Jr.) – 11.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg

WHAT TO WATCH

Can the Killer B’s keep it rolling?

Through two games in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, Blackwell and Boyd have combined to score 127 points. In Friday’s win over Illinois, the duo became the first set of teammates in college basketball to each score 30 or more points in a postseason game since 2004-05.

Michigan boasts the third-best defense in the country, according to KenPom. However, in the first meeting, Boyd and Blackwell were able to combine for 48 points on 17-of-32 shooting with nine assists.

PREDICTION

Bart Torvik gives Wisconsin a 28 percent chance of winning and predicts an 83-77 victory for Illinois.

Assuming Nolan Winter remains out, and even if he plays, this Michigan frontcourt probably won’t let the Badgers off the hook the way Illinois did. Mara and Johnson are two terrific offensive rebounding forwards with way better motors than the Illini bigs. The Wolverines will also play through the post a lot more and test Rapp/Bieliauskas for 40 minutes.

Both teams have won five straight. It’s probably not a stretch to say Wisconsin is playing better at the moment. The Badgers also had somewhat of a breakthrough on Friday, winning a game despite shooting 24 percent from 3-point range. To be able to do that against a top-10 foe with the rest of the supporting cast struggling in what was essentially a road game was simply outstanding.

I’m going to guess that Michigan head coach Dusty May isn’t going to let both Boyd and Blackwell go off, and he’ll have something in store. The Wolverines aren’t very deep, but I also trust their reserves a little more. I know it backfired on my pick Thursday, but revenge spots are still very much a factor in these conference tournaments. You can get UM has a bone to pick here.

This run has to end at some point, right? I’m just playing the odds.

Michigan 83 Wisconsin 79