BREAKING: Old Dominion Quarterback Colton Joseph Will Transfer to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its quarterback for the 2026 season…and potentially beyond. Former Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph will transfer and play for the Badgers next season, On3 reports.

As a sophomore, Joseph completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He also ran for 1,007 yards and 13 scores. A two-year starter for the Monarchs, Joseph has over 4,200 passing yards and more than 1,600 rushing yards, along with 56 total touchdowns.

A native of Newport Beach, Calif., Joseph was the offensive player of the year in the Sun Belt Conference. He led ODU to its second winning season in program history, guiding an offense that ranks 16th in the country, averaging 460.8 yards per game.

Joseph faced two power-four programs in 2025. In the season opener, ODU fell 27-14 at Indiana. Joseph was 11-of-22 passing for 96 yards and three interceptions. He did, however, run 10 times for 179 yards and two scores. Two weeks later, the Monarchs upset Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Joseph was 16-of-22 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran eight times for 63 yards and a score.

On3 rates Joseph as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 15 ranked quarterback in the portal. Joseph will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Joseph's commitment…

