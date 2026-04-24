BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jack Sorgi Commits to Wisconsin

22 years ago, Jim Sorgi played quarterback for Wisconsin. Next season, his son will follow in his footsteps. Landing their quarterback in the class of 2027, the Badgers received a commitment from Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West signal caller Jack Sorgi.

A former Louisville commit, Sorgi backed off that pledge in January. Wisconsin struck quickly and moved right to the forefront for the legacy recruit.

“They’re definitely my number one right now,” Sorgi told Badger Blitz in March.

Jim left UW as the school’s most efficient passer. In his final season in 2003, Sorgi threw for 2,251 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was later drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the NFL Draft and spent seven seasons in the league.

“He said the atmosphere is amazing,” Jack said of his father’s experience. “Not just for football, but every sport. The students and the culture are amazing. He told me it’s something fantastic to be a part of.”

As a junior, Sorgi completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,911 yards and 31 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He also ran for 156 yards and two scores. The four-star quarterback also held scholarship offers from Arkansas and Virginia Tech, and was slated to visit Penn State at the end of April.

Wisconsin is now up to nine commitments in its class of 2027, a group that ranks top 25 nationally per the Rivals team recruiting rankings. According to Rivals, Sorgi is the nation’s No. 15 ranked quarterback in the country.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Sorgi’s commitment…

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