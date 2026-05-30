RB Qwantavius Wiggins Released from NLI at Wisconsin

Wisconsin running back signee Qwantavius Wiggins will not report to Madison and has not enrolled in school, Badger Blitz has learned. Instead, the former three-star running back recruit, who signed in December, has been released from his national letter of intent, and has committed to Georgia State.

As a senior, Wiggins ran for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns while sharing the backfield with Texas A&M signee Casyn Baker. Wiggins also averaged nine yards per carry, helping lead Langston Hughes to a 12-1 overall record.

“He plays some really good ball,” head coach Luke Fickell said in December. “Plays at a really high level. Plays the best ball in Georgia. He can run now. He’s got speed. He’s a splash guy. I think he’s different than the guys we’ve got in the program.

“It’s really hard to teach that speed and that slash. That’s where I think he’s different than any other guy we’ve got in the program.”

A former Florida International commit, Wisconsin flipped Wiggins in November. Auburn, Florida State, and others were also in the hunt during Wiggins’ senior season.

In April, Wisconsin signed junior college running back Julius Pope, who joins senior Abu Sama, juniors Darrion Dupree, Bryan Jackson, and sophomore Nate Palmer in the running back room. As a redshirt freshman, Pope ran for 729 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 355 yards and three scores. Pope began his career at Arkansas, but entered the transfer portal after just one season.

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