Ranking the Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects For Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin was blanked in the 2026 NFL Draft, marking the first time since 1978 the Badgers failed to have anyone selected. Who could UW send to the league in 2027? Badger Blitz ranks our top five candidates for next year…

1. Austin Kawecki – Center – Senior

Through spring ball, I’d say Kawecki is the best addition Wisconsin has from the transfer portal this past off-season. I love the way Kawecki gets to the second level and picks off linebackers. He’s also been terrific at getting that snap out, sitting down in the middle, and picking up blitzers. This was a guy who didn’t start the season opener for Oklahoma State last season and has been on a high trajectory ever since week two. If the Badgers get back to having a dominant offensive line this fall, Kawecki will be a big reason why.

2. Sebastian Cheeks – Outside Linebacker – Senior

Could see Cheeks having a breakout season for Wisconsin this fall. Maybe does not possess ideal NFL measurables, but Cheeks has a terrific get-off, he’s very strong with his bull rush, and wins consistently 1-on-1 on the edge. Since he arrived from North Carolina, Cheeks has shown a blue-collar approach to get better and better in all three years at Wisconsin. Last season, Cheeks had 25.0 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks. With Mason Reiger now off to the NFL, Cheeks becomes the primary pass rush presence up front. Given his background, Cheeks (6-3, 245) may be more of a traditional outside linebacker in a 4-3 defense at the next level.

3. Kevin Heywood – Left Tackle – Redshirt Sophomore

I would probably maintain that Heywood is the best NFL prospect Wisconsin has. If he weren’t coming off an ACL injury and had put in one year as a starter, I’d probably put Heywood at the number one spot. Thought Heywood came back this spring and looked as good as ever. Offensive line coach Eric Mateos will pick Heywood apart and tell you how much work he has left with his technique. However, I think there’s a lot you can’t teach here, and the way Heywood moves at 6-foot-9 and 318 pounds is among the best I’ve ever seen come through this program.

4. Abu Sama – Running Back – Senior

Can Sama give Wisconsin its first 1,000 rusher since Braelon Allen in 2022? It might be tough as Sama is expected to split carries with at least two other backs this season. The Badgers haven’t really unleashed Sama too much this spring, likely wanting to ensure he remains healthy. As a junior, he ran for 732 yards and five touchdowns while playing behind an All-Big 12 tailback. Sama’s feet in the hole will give him a chance at the next level. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound senior can put his foot in the ground and change directions without altering his speed.

5. Emerson Mandell – Right Guard – Redshirt Sophomore

Mandell will miss the rest of the spring with a foot injury, but should be ready for fall camp. Prior to the injury, thought Mandell took a big step forward from last season. He’s now got value at both guard and tackle. Mandell (6-5, 324) sort of has tackle size and length, but is a more natural guard. Big, athletic offensive lineman who shows flashes of being a real mauler. Among the projected starting offensive linemen, nobody hits people the way Mandell does.

Others: Justus Boone, Charles Perkins, Javan Robinson, Marvin Burks, Jacob Harris, Tyreese Fearbry, PJ Wilkins