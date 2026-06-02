BREAKING: Three-Star DB Royalton Allen Commits to Wisconsin

Following his official visit over the weekend, Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell has received a commitment from Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills safety Royalton Allen.

“I didn’t know much about Wisconsin until I got there,” Allen told Badger Blitz. “Definitely had no expectations for it, but it definitely set a high bar and a high standard. The atmosphere is beautiful. I’ve been to a lot of places in the world. I don’t think there’s anything like it.”

Allen, a one-time UCLA commit, backed off that pledge in December. The three-star safety held scholarship offers from USC, Georgia, Auburn, North Carolina, Arkansas, BYU, Ole Miss, California, Georgia Tech, Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, and more.

The Badgers like Allen (6-0, 175) at cornerback. Assistant coach Robert Steeples traveled to California to evaluate and offer Allen in May.

“They loved me,” Allen said in a previous interview. “They had me doing some drills. They like how physical I am, how fast I am, my quick twitch.”

North Carolina, Vanderbilt, BYU, and Colorado State made up Allen’s other four finalists. He had official visits set with the Tar Hells and Cougars.

As a junior, Allen posted 34.0 tackles and three interceptions in nine games. Per the Rivals Industry, Allen is the nation’s No. 65 ranked safety.

Allen is the first cornerback for Wisconsin in their 2027 recruiting class. The Badgers are also up to 16 commitments, a class that ranks top 30 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Allen’s commitment…

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