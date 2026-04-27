Could Ryan Hopkins Contend For the Backup Quarterback Job?

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes hears it all the time from incoming true freshmen. They want to play right away or at the very least, be part of the depth chart. The reality is at the power-four level, the vast majority of freshmen simply can’t do it, particularly at the quarterback position. Ryan Hopkins might be one of the few who can.

The Badgers are going to roll into week one with junior Colton Joseph, an Old Dominion transfer, under center, but Hopkins has dazzled throughout the spring and just might win the backup job in fall camp.

“As long as I’ve been doing this, you always talk to freshmen. What’s your goal? What do you want to accomplish? They all say, ‘I want to play. I want to compete in the two-deep. I want to be in the mix. I don’t want to redshirt,'” Grimes told reporters following Saturday’s spring practice scrimmage. “All that sort of thing. You always say, ‘That means you have to come in ready. And you’ve got to come in with the mindset that you’re going to be in the mix. Most guys, 95 percent of guys at all positions, can’t do that. They’re either not mentally capabale, not confident enough, they’re not physically ready.

“He’s got those things. He’s got those intangible qualities that make him capable of coming in and contributing. He’s got a cool vibe and energy about him. I think the players really respond to that. I’ve been really pleased with him.”

Hopkins had a 50-yard touchdown pass in Saturday’s scrimmage. The true freshman quarterback rolled right off play-action and threw back across the middle to a streaking Jaylon Domingeaux, who was able to outrun the defense to the end zone.

Sharing second-team reps with sophomore Deuce Adams, a Louisville transfer, Hopkins didn’t come to Wisconsin as one of the more highly touted quarterbacks in the country. A three-star prospect per Rivals, Hopkins had other scholarship offers from UCLA, Washington, Missouri, Michigan State, and others. Transferring to powerhouse Mater Dei in California for his senior season, Hopkins completed 59 percent of his passes for nearly 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Enrolling early this spring, Hopkins hasn’t looked like a true freshmen.

“I kind of expected that, given the kind of kid he is, the kind of family he comes from, what he was like in high school. But, I’ve just seen more like layers building, one on top of another,” said Grimes.

One of five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, Hopkins is also battling redshirt freshman Carter Smith in spring ball. Junior Danny O’Neil, who started three games during the 2025 season, will return for fall camp following a season-ending injury.

“One of the things that really sticks out to me right now is the depth that we have as compared to last season, not just as quarterback, but all those spots,” said Grimes. “That depth puts us in a spot that I think is ideal where we can say to a number of guys, ‘You’ve got the opportunity to win this position.’ We’ve got several guys in the mix there. Danny didn’t get to go through spring, but we’ll see him back again. I think Carter’s made progress. Deuce and Ryan, both being new guys, both have had a lot of impressive moments.

“That’s a battle that I’m looking forward to. And there’s a lot of time between now and fall camp that guys can make a lot of progress if they really apply themselves…Answer not answer. I know.”

Lucas Simmons Making a Run at Left Tackle

Junior P.J. Wilkins, an Ole Miss transfer, has taken the majority of the first-team reps at left tackle. However, junior Lucas Simmons, a Florida State transfer, has started to steal some snaps late in spring ball.

“We’ve been rotating him in there some. Very different style from the offense that he played in,” Grimes explained. “A little bit of a slow start, but I think he’s gaining confidence, gotten comfortable with the techniques that we’re asking of them. As he does, he’s gotten in the mix a little more.”

Heated Competition at Running Back

Wisconsin has used four running backs with the first-team offense throughout spring ball. Iowa State transfer Abu Sama, USC transfer Bryan Jackson, junior Darrion Dupree, and sophomore Nate Palmer have all seen signficiant work.

From a media perspetive, it’s been a pretty even competition through 13 practices. Has Grimes seen any sepearation?

“No, I haven’t,” Grimes laughed. “I liked all four of the guys that we have. I think ‘DD’ is a better back than he was last year. One way that he has separated himself from the group is that he’s a better blocker than any of those guys. His protection — when it’s 3rd and 8, you’ve gotta have a running back who understands protections and can handle the elaborate sort of pressures you get in those moments. When we’re running jet sweeps, and we have a running back who’s blocking for someone else, that’s one way that he’s separated himself from the other guys.

“But I would say him and the three newcomers, as ball carriers and receivers, are really doing a nice job. There’s going to be a lot of competition for touches this fall.”