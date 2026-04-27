BREAKING: Three-Star Safety DJ Davis Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has picked up a commitment from Middletown (Del.) safety DJ Davis, following his unofficial visit to Madison two Saturday ago.

“Wisconsin was the right fit for me to grow on and off the field,” Davis told Badger Blitz. “My relationship with coach Cooper and coach Fickell was the strongest. Ultimately I believe in the plan coach ‘Coop’ has in place for me. He was honest with me from the jump and after visiting I know that Wisconsin is home. I’m excited to be a part of the next great chapter of Wisconsin Football.”

The three-star safety chose the Badgers over other scholarship offers from Penn State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Duke, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, and more.

Safeties coach Jack Cooper was the lead recruiter for Davis.

“He tells me I’m a great player. He sees a lot of potential in me,” said Davis. “He thinks Wisconsin would be a great place for me to develop, and it’s a great place to play.

“Coach Cooper is a great guy. He makes it known that he really wants to know his recruits on a different level. He really wants to know me as a person. I think that’s great.”

Davis is the 10th commitment for Wisconsin in the class of 2027. He is also the second safety, joining Dustin Roach (Oconomowoc, Wis.).

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Davis’s commitment…

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